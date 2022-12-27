Complaints flood on Day 1 of mandatory SIM card registration

Social media users reported issues in accessing links to register their SIM cards on Tuesday, December 27, on the first day of the mandatory registration.

Under the SIM Registration Act, mobile phone users are required to register their SIM cards. This seeks to curb scams and other crimes.

However, the registration pages were down on the first day the service went live.

“First day ng SIM card registration, down ang Globe site,” a Twitter user said.

“Grabee nakakapagod ‘tong site ng [SMART] sobrang tagal mag-loading #SimRegistration,” an online user wrote

A social media user said Globe’s registration website directs him to FAQs, while SMART’s registration link is unresponsive.

“First day of #SimRegistration in the Philippines and the sites are already down. I saw this coming. Bad service as always. Pa-fix @enjoyGLOBE Also, the link only routes to the FAQ”a Twitter user wrote.

Some social media users were trying to register for hours.

“Been doing this repeatedly for hours. smfh,” a Twitter user shared.

“Almost 1hr na po ako dito #smart anuna?? #SimRegistration,” an online user wrote.

“Waiting game for the links to work #SimRegistration,” a social media user said.

A Twitter user also reported that she cannot receive a One-Time Password (OTP) because of data traffic or a flood of requests.

Meanwhile, others reported that despite correctly inputting the OTP, the system tagged it wrong.

The prompt also noted that the user has exceeded the maximum number of attempts despite encoding the OTP once.

Why it happened

Following these complaints, major telecommunications companies such as Globe and Smart said they have issues in their respective systems “due to a high surge of customer registration.”

They advised the public to register again at a later time. Mobile phone users are required to register until April 26, 2023.

For complaints related to SIM registration, people may reach the Department of Information and Communications Technology’s hotline at 1326.

Due to the high volume of registrants, some subscribers may experience difficulty accessing the SIM registration site. Our technical team is working on increasing capacity. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/QhUUSsGerC — SMART (@LiveSmart) December 27, 2022

