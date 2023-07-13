‘Game changer’: Smart launches prepaid eSIM

Telco giant Smart Communications has launched the Philippines’ first-ever prepaid eSIM.

What is an eSIM?

An eSIM (embedded SIM) is a digital version of a physical SIM card embedded inside a smartphone, according to Smart. The use of an eSIM in a mobile device will allow subscribers to connect to any operator offering SIM services.

Here are the steps to follow when installing an eSIM

For Apple devices

Make sure your iOS version is 12.4 or higher. Connect to cellular data or WiFi network. Open the Settings app. Navigate to Cellular Network. Tap on “Add Cellular Plan” or “Add eSIM”. The camera will automatically open. Scan the QR voucher. You will receive a prompt indicating that you have already downloaded the Smart Prepaid eSIM.

For Android devices

Connect to cellular data or WiFi network. Open the Settings app and select the Connections menu. Choose SIM card manager and select Add Mobile Plan. Tap on “Add using QR code”. Scan the QR code. Select Add Cellular Plan. Tap on OK to activate the new mobile plan. Your new eSIM profile will be displayed.

On Twitter, Filipinos lauded Smart’s new offering.

“So apparently, eSIM for ‘prepaid’ SMART subscribers are now available in the market for 99 PHP only. Initially, all Telcos only have it on postpaid users. Since [the] majority of the population is on prepaid, SMART is starting the game ahead on their other competitors,” a Twitter user said.

“Not me letting my best friend, who just switched to an iPhone this year, know [about] Smart Prepaid eSim? a win for us hahahaha,” another joked.

“Hala ginalaw na ni Smart yung baso may eSim na pwede na mag dual sim sa phone ko,” a Twitter user quipped.

The Smart Prepaid eSIM can be purchased at Smart’s online and physical stores for only P99.