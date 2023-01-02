Marcos, Duterte drop vlog on New Year’s day amid NAIA air traffic fiasco

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. welcomed the new year with a vlog with Vice President Sara Duterte.

In a video uploaded on Marcos’ YouTube channel on January 1, Duterte, who also heads the education department, played the role of a fortune teller.

BBM VLOG 233: Kapalaran sa 2023 Ang kapalarang nag-aabang ngayong 2023 – isang masagana at mapagpalang bagong taon sa ating lahat!https://t.co/NFd3eiGmVp — Bongbong Marcos (@bongbongmarcos) January 1, 2023

She jokingly predicted that Marcos would have a granddaughter this year.

Asked about their New Year’s resolution, both of them said they want to have more hours of sleep.

“Matulog ng mas mahabang oras—paabutin ng 8 hours ‘yung tulog, ‘wag lang 5 hours,” Duterte said.

“Halos ganoon din kagaya nung kay Inday (Sara). Talaga kailangan na matuto ako na magpahinga dahil nagkakasakit na hindi na dapat mangyari yun,” Marcos said.

The president also added that he wanted to spend more time with his family saying he barely sees his family and that he is missing them.

Marcos also expressed his hope this year that the country will be united for the betterment of everyone.

RELATED: Rundown: Gov’t officials with hundred thousands, millions of YouTube subscribers



How the public reacted

Several social media users questioned the timing of the release of the vlog as it was uploaded while thousands of passengers were stranded in the airport due to a technical glitch that affected the entire Philippine airspace.

RELATED: Data: PHL airspace outage left thousands stranded, hundreds of flights cancelled | Going private? Timing of air traffic system glitch raises questions

“Dami na stranded sa mga local airports inuna pa ‘yung pag-upload ng vlog pisti,” an online user wrote.

“Forda (For the) vlog kahit may shenanigans sa airport,” a social media user said.

“Wow, priority. Down ‘yung NAIA fyi (for your information),” an online user said.

“SERYOSO BA ‘TO? Dalawang nasa pinakamataas na posisyon sa gobyerno ng Pilipinas eh pa-vlog vlog nalang???” a Twitter user wrote.

“Hoy may crisis sa transportasyon ngayon tapos puro kayo vlog,” an online user said.

“Sa kabila ng mga problema sa bansa, nakuha mo pang magvlog. Read the room,” a Twitter user wrote.

Aside from the airport problems, a social media user also cited the issues faced by Filipinos such as the rising price of onion and EDSA Carousel.

This is not the first time Marcos released a vlog during a national-level crisis.

While many Filipinos were suffering from the wrath of Super Typhoon Karding on September 26, Marcos released a vlog about his trip to New York.

Karding took the lives of six people, including five rescuers who died while conducting rescue operations in flood-hit villages in San Miguel, Bulacan.

RELATED: Karding death toll hits 11; 6 missing | ‘Fallen heroes’: Tributes pour in for Bulacan rescuers