Magnitude 7.2 earthquake shakes Mindanao

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake rattled the Mindanao region on Friday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

Phivolcs said the quake occured at 4:14 p.m. Its epicenter was located 05.37°North, 125.15°East – 030 kilometer South 81° West of Sarangani, Davao Occidental.

The quake struck off the shore of the Mindanao region, at a depth of 10 k, (6.2 miles), German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) added. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said no tsunami was expected.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. Philippines‘ seismology agency said the quake lasted several seconds and advised residents to be on alert for aftershocks and damage. — With reports from Reuters