Bishop to gov’t: Ensure safety of Pinoy crewmen on ship seized by Iran

A Catholic bishop urged the Philippine government to ensure the safety of Filipino seafarers who were among the crew of a container ship seized by Iranian forces in the Persian Gulf over the weekend.

“We trust our government officials for necessary diplomatic assistance and assurance to exhaust all means to bring them safely home,” Bishop Ruperto Santos of Stella Maris – Philippines said.

“It is sad news. Like their families, we too are worried for their condition. We are so concerned with their safety,” he said.

The Department of Migrant Workers said that four Filipino seafarers were among the crew aboard an Israeli-linked, Portuguese-flagged, “MSC Aries” vessel seized by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday.