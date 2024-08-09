Lawmaker claims Pialago ‘only speech writer’ amid LTFRB resignation

A member of the House of Representatives claimed that Celine Pialago served as a “speech writer” and not a spokesperson of the Land Transportation and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) amid the latter’s resignation.

Reports said that the LTFRB has announced Pialago’s resignation, which would take effect by the end of this month or on August 31.

“Ms. Pialago has served the agency with dedication, and while we are saddened to see her depart, we respect her decision to move forward in her journey,” the agency reportedly said.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Ms. Pialago for her contributions and wish her the very best in all her future endeavors,” the LTFRB added.

Another report shared a letter from Pialago addressed to LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III, where she said that she was resigning from her post as “Spokesperson and Communication Head.”

“This decision has not been an easy one, as I have thoroughly enjoyed my time working with the agency and appreciate the opportunities for growth and development that have been afforded to me,” she reportedly said on August 9.

“The experiences I have gained, and the relationships I have built, will always hold a special place in my heart. However, after much consideration, I have decided that it is time for me to move forward and pursue new challenges in my career,” Pialago added.

“Please be assured that I will do my best to ensure a smooth transition, and I am willing to assist in any way possible during this period. I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to you, my colleagues, and the entire agency for your support and collaboration during my tenure,” she continued.

On November 2023, Guadiz confirmed that Pialago was the LTFRB’s spokesperson.

She reportedly said it was her first day in the role on Nov. 15, 2023.

Her post caught the attention of some Pinoys before who commented about her “job security” from one administration to another, while others wondered about her credentials for the position.

Meanwhile, Rep. Joseph “Jojo Pulsar” Lasam Lara (Cagayan, Third District) on Thursday said that Pialago “had been unlawfully usurping the position and functions of [an] LTFRB Spokeperson.”

In a Facebook post, he described her as “a mere speech writer of the Office of the Chairman.”

Lara also shared a letter which he claimed was from Guadiz himself.

In it, the LTFRB chairperson denied that Pialago occupied the role as their agency spokesperson.

“As of August 8, 2024, LTFRB has notified Ms. Pialago that we will no longer be needing her service as the Chairman’s Speech Writer effective August 15. Ms. Pialago is not the LTFRB spokesperson. She is simply the Chairman’s speech writer,” Guadiz allegedly wrote.

“No one influenced the LTFRB into terminating her services. The agency feels that it has adequate personnel to run the Communications Unit and that her services are no longer necessary,” he added.

Reports of Pialago’s resignation caught some Filipinos’ attention who expressed surprise at Lara’s post.

“Hindi ka naman pala spokesperson, bida-bida ka, sis?” an account on the X (formerly Twitter) said.

“Ay, self-declared spokesperson,” another user commented.

“OMG,” a different Pinoy commented.

Prior to Pialago’s LTFRB stint, she attempted to run in the 2022 elections as a representative of the Malasakit Movement party-list, a newly-formed party-list that she said represented barangay workers.

The Commission on Elections had excluded it from the final list of the official ballot.

Before her attempt at securing a Congress seat, Pialago was most known as the spokesperson of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority under the Duterte administration.

She also became the controversial spokesperson for the NTF-ELCAC Youth Affairs or the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict Youth Affairs, where she drew flak for her comments against activist Reina Mae Nasino.

Other instances that landed Pialago in headlines include her perceived “racist” comment about a Miss Universe 2020 bet and lashing out against critics of Dolomite Beach amid a typhoon.