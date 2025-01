— U.S. President Joe Biden will host a virtual meeting with leaders from Japan and the Philippines during his trip to Rome this week, the White House said on Wednesday.

Armed forces from the Philippines, the United States and Japan conducted a “maritime cooperative activity” within Manila’s exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea in December, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said.

— Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Katharine Jackson; Editing by Leslie Adler