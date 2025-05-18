Factbox: World leaders set to attend Pope Leo’s inaugural Mass

— Following is a list of the main world leaders who are expected to attend Pope Leo‘s inaugural Mass on Sunday, according to a Vatican statement.

ALBANIA – President Bajram Bega

ARMENIA – President Vahagn Khachaturyan

AUSTRALIA – Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

AUSTRIA – Chancellor Christian Stocker

BELGIUM – King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, Prime Minister Bart De Wever

BRITAIN – Prince Edward

BULGARIA – Prime Minister Rossen Jeliazkov

CANADA – Prime Minister Mark Carney

COLOMBIA – President Gustavo Petro

CROATIA – Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic

ECUADOR – President Daniel Noboa

EUROPEAN UNION – Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

FRANCE – Prime Minister Francois Bayrou

GABON – President Brice Oligui Nguema

GERMANY – Chancellor Friedrich Merz

GEORGIA – President Mikheil Kavelashvili

HUNGARY – President Tamas Sulyok

ITALY – President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

IRELAND – President Michael D. Higgins

ISRAEL – President Isaac Herzog

LATVIA – Prime Minister Evika Silina

LEBANON – President Joseph Aoun

LITHUANIA – President Gitanas Nauseda

LUXEMBOURG – Prime Minister Luc Frieden

MALTA – Prime Minister Robert Abela

MONACO – Prince Albert and his wife Princess Charlene

MOROCCO – Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch

NETHERLANDS – Queen Maxima, Prime Minister Dick Schoof

NIGERIA – President Bola Tinubu

PARAGUAY – President Santiago Pena

PERU – President Dina Boluarte

POLAND – President Andrzej Duda

PORTUGAL – President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa

SERBIA – Prime Minister Djuro Macut

SLOVENIA – Prime Minister Robert Golob

SLOVAKIA – President Peter Pellegrini

SPAIN – King Felipe and Queen Letizia

SWITZERLAND – President Karin Keller-Sutter

TOGO – President Faure Gnassingbe

UKRAINE – President Volodymyr Zelenskiy

UNITED STATES – Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio

