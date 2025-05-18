Factbox: World leaders set to attend Pope Leo’s inaugural Mass

VATICAN CITY — Following is a list of the main world leaders who are expected to attend Pope Leo‘s inaugural Mass on Sunday, according to a Vatican statement.
ALBANIA – President Bajram Bega
ARMENIA – President Vahagn Khachaturyan
AUSTRALIA – Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
AUSTRIA – Chancellor Christian Stocker
BELGIUM – King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, Prime Minister Bart De Wever
BRITAIN – Prince Edward
BULGARIA – Prime Minister Rossen Jeliazkov
CANADA – Prime Minister Mark Carney
COLOMBIA – President Gustavo Petro
CROATIA – Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic
ECUADOR – President Daniel Noboa
EUROPEAN UNION – Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
FRANCE – Prime Minister Francois Bayrou
GABON – President Brice Oligui Nguema
GERMANY – Chancellor Friedrich Merz
GEORGIA – President Mikheil Kavelashvili
HUNGARY – President Tamas Sulyok
ITALY – President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
IRELAND – President Michael D. Higgins
ISRAEL – President Isaac Herzog
LATVIA – Prime Minister Evika Silina
LEBANON – President Joseph Aoun
LITHUANIA – President Gitanas Nauseda
LUXEMBOURG – Prime Minister Luc Frieden
MALTA – Prime Minister Robert Abela
MONACO – Prince Albert and his wife Princess Charlene
MOROCCO – Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch
NETHERLANDS – Queen Maxima, Prime Minister Dick Schoof
NIGERIA – President Bola Tinubu
PARAGUAY – President Santiago Pena
PERU – President Dina Boluarte
POLAND – President Andrzej Duda
PORTUGAL – President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa
SERBIA – Prime Minister Djuro Macut
SLOVENIA – Prime Minister Robert Golob
SLOVAKIA – President Peter Pellegrini
SPAIN – King Felipe and Queen Letizia
SWITZERLAND – President Karin Keller-Sutter
TOGO – President Faure Gnassingbe
UKRAINE – President Volodymyr Zelenskiy
UNITED STATES – Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio
—Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Gareth Jones