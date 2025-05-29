Marcos retains defense, justice secretaries in shake-up

— President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has retained his defense, justice and interior secretaries but replaced the Solicitor General, his office said, after asking for all his cabinet to resign as he tries to reinvigorate his government.

Last week’s sweeping call for the “courtesy resignations”, which was extended on Thursday to include the heads of companies owned or controlled by the government, followed a disappointing performance in the May 12 midterm elections.

“This is not a purge,” Lucas Bersamin, Executive Secretary to Marcos, told a press briefing on Thursday, saying it was a drive by the president to improve the quality of public service.

“The president has no patience for underperformance.”

He said Marcos had declined the requested resignations of Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, Justice Secretary Jesus Remulla and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla.

Bersamin confirmed Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra’s earlier announcement that he had been replaced by Darlene Berberabe, Dean of the College of Law of the University of the Philippines.

The government reshuffle is widely seen as Marcos’ attempt to reset the political agenda and assert his authority over the second half of his single six-year term, although there have not been wholesale changes in the two rounds announced so far.

The administration said last week it was retaining the entire economic team, including the secretaries of budget, finance, economic planning, and trade, but said Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo will be replaced by his undersecretary.

Bersamin also said Police Major General Nicolas Torre III will be the next National Police chief, succeeding Police General Rommel Marbil, whose extended term expires next month.

Torre gained national prominence for leading high-profile operations, including the March 11 arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte, carried out at the request of the International Criminal Court.

—Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by John Mair