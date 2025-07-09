LTO summons rider in viral post who covered license plate to evade NCAP

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has summoned the owner of a motorcycle caught on camera with a tampered license plate—an apparent attempt to evade the No Contact Apprehension Policy (NCAP).

The agency on Tuesday, July 8 said that it has issued a Show Cause Order (SCO) to the owner of a Honda Click motorcycle whose third digit of the license plate was covered with electrical tape.

The image was posted by automotive publication VISOR, which uploads reader-submitted images related to driving and other automobile content.

“Kanya-kanyang paraan,” its Facebook page said on May 28, accompanied by an okay hand emoji.

The post has reached 9,500 likes and reactions, 1,200 shares, and 3,900 comments, with Filipinos criticizing the rider for trying to avoid accountability.

“Gusto umasenso ang bansa pero kaunting disiplina, hirap na hirap,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Covering the plate doesn’t make them smart, all to dodge accountability under NCAP. If you’re not doing anything wrong, why hide? These stunts aren’t clever, they’re reckless, selfish, and a clear sign that riders doing this shouldn’t be on the road. Kamote talaga!” another user wrote.

‘Under alarm’

The post reached the LTO, which stated that it had already placed the particular vehicle “under alarm” for the violation.

Covering license plates is prohibited under the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, specifically Section 18, Paragraph 2, which reads:

The number plates shall be kept clean and cared for, and shall be firmly affixed to the motor vehicle in such a manner as will make it entirely visible and always legible.

The LTO believes that the motorcycle rider’s initiative was done “as part of a modus to evade apprehension under the NCAP, a system that relies on clear visibility of license plates for enforcement.”

NCAP is a system enforced by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority on major roads in Metro Manila, in which violators of traffic rules are caught on CCTVs that record their license plates.

Some road offenses include violating the number coding, reckless driving, failure to give proper signal, illegal turning, loading or unloading in prohibited zones, and disregarding traffic signs.

The policy aims to strengthen discipline among motorists and eliminate cases of bribery and extortion between enforcement officials and motorists.

Condemnation and warning

Meanwhile, the LTO condemned the motorist’s actions and said that they are “committed to holding violators accountable.”

“Ang mga ganitong gawain ay malinaw na paglabag sa ating batas. Hindi natin hahayaang makalusot ang mga driver na sadyang nagtatago ng kanilang pagkakakilanlan sa kalsada,” LTO Acting Chief Greg Pua Jr. said.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility, and we are committed to holding violators accountable,” he added.

The LTO has already ordered both the registered owner and the designated rider at the time of the incident to appear at its Central Office and submit a written explanation as to why they should not be held administratively liable.

The rider is also asked to explain why his driver’s license should not be revoked or suspended for being an Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle, in accordance with the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

“This kind of behavior indicates intent to deceive enforcement authorities, which speaks volumes about a person’s fitness to operate a motor vehicle,” LTO Intelligence and Investigation Division Chief Renante Melitante said.

The LTO has also issued a ninety-day preventive suspension of the rider’s driver’s license pending a resolution of the case. The license was also placed under alarm.

The agency said the failure of the parties to comply with the order to appear and explain will be interpreted as a waiver of their right to be heard, and the case will be resolved based on the evidence.

The LTO likewise warned that harsher penalties may be imposed in the absence of a proper explanation.

Last May, photos of vehicles — mostly two-wheelers — with partially covered license plates circulated online amid the implementation of the NCAP in the metro.

The LTO said it will not stop holding such delinquents accountable.

“Hindi tayo titigil hangga’t hindi napapanagot ang mga gumagawa ng ganitong klaseng panlilinlang. These deceptive tactics —especially those meant to circumvent the NCAP — put lives at risk and erode public trust in our traffic enforcement systems,” Pua said.

ALSO READ: Photos of allegedly covered license plates make rounds during NCAP enforcement