Kris Aquino’s friend denies video claiming she thanked prexy bet for aid

CLAIM: A YouTube video claimed in its title that media personality Kris Aquino personally thanked a presidential aspirant for supposedly offering aid to her.

The video, uploaded by the “Celebrity PH” account, has gained more than 360,000 views as of this writing.

It claimed that presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visited the “Queen of All Media” in a hospital to inquire about her condition. He also allegedly told her that he would try to do what he can to help her.

“Natuwa naman umano si Kris sa ginawa ni Bongbong dahil sa kabila nga daw ng pinagdadaanan niya ngayon ay isa umano si BBM sa mga naging concerned at naglakas-loob na siya ay bisitahin at gawin ang maitutulong nito sa kanya,” the video’s narrator claimed.

It also alleged that Aquino thanked the presidential aspirant for “recommending” to her excellent doctors.

“Hindi umano alam ni Kris kung paano magpapasalamat kay Bongbong Marcos dahil malaking tulong umano ang nagawa nito upang gumaan ang kanyang pakiramdam,” the video additionally claimed.

RATING: This is fake.

FACTS: Lawyer Gideon Peña, a friend of Aquino, shared a screenshot of the video’s thumbnail and responded to the title claiming that she had thanked the candidate..

“Did. Not. Happen,” he wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Aquino, according to her latest Instagram post on January 25, shared that she was waiting for the result of her last RT-PCR test for COVID-19.

She previously said that she was observing a 14-day quarantine.

The media personality also debunked false posts claiming that she got admitted in a hospital’s intensive care unit or had passed away.

“Ayaw akong tigilan ng #fakenews and parang sobrang excited ‘yung mga trolls na within 1 year, both Noy (and) me would pass away,” she added, referring to her brother, former president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, who died last year.

“Sorry to disappoint, pero buhay at ilalaban pa na mapahaba ang oras ko because Kuya Josh (and) Bimb still need me,” Aquino said.

The media personality, who is a staunch supporter of presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo, has not mentioned Marcos Jr. in her recent Instagram posts so far.

Why it matters

The “Celebrity PH” account has more videos of similar nature.

Another video claimed that Marcos Jr. is “super close” to Bimby, Aquino’s youngest child. He is also in a 14-day quarantine.

A different video alleged that the presidential aspirant could not believe what his doctor did to Aquino.

Some of the uploaded videos are monetized, as evidenced on ads playing before or in the middle of the uploads. This means that it is earning from its received views.

This concerned a Twitter user, who urged other Filipinos to “report” the channel to the video-sharing platform.

The YouTube account has more than 1,000 videos on its profile.