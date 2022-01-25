Very much alive: Kris Aquino quashes renewed death rumors

Days after her chief of staff debunked false claims about her supposed death, Kris Aquino broke her silence and reiterated that she is very much alive.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the “Queen of All Media” shared that she and her youngest child, James “Bimby” Aquino, are currently observing a 14-day quarantine.

The results of their reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test for COVID-19 won’t be out until January 26.

Josh, her eldest, was already cleared from COVID-19 on January 22.

“It’s been disturbing that since Friday, so many have been spreading fake news about me being either in St Luke’s BGC or the States but always with the same theme, that I’m in the ICU (intensive care unit) and in critical condition. NONE OF THAT IS TRUE,” Kris wrote.

“Ayaw akong tigilan ng #fakenews and parang sobrang excited ‘yung mga trolls na within 1 year, both Noy (and) me would pass away,” she added, referring to her brother, former president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, who died last year.

“Sorry to disappoint, pero buhay at ilalaban pa na mapahaba ang oras ko because Kuya Josh (and) Bimb still need me,” Kris further said.

She expressed her gratitude to “real friends who have gone out of their way to reach out” and make sure that she feels loved and appreciated.

“Good night but definitely it’s not yet goodbye,” the media personality said.

Kris accompanied her post with a picture taken by Bimby when they were attending the novena mass for a cousin who passed away last Friday.

Fellow celebrities such as Mariel Padilla, Pokwang and Melai Cantiveros aired their support for Kris in the comments section.

“Love you ate,” Mariel wrote.

“Keep praying kami Ms. Kris, marami kang prayer warrior and marami nagmamahal sa inyo, Ms. Kris, Kuya Josh and Bimb. Keep the faith burning, Ms. Kris, dahil more years to come pa at babalik ka pa Ms. Kris, sa hosting. Magco-cohost ulit ako sa’yo hehehehe, basta laban Ms. Kris, marami kami nagpa-pray,” Melai said with heart emojis.

“Hindi ako mapapagod at mawawalan ng pag-asa na ipagdasal ka (folding hands emoji). Love you @krisaquino, pagaling ka na please,” Pokwang commented.

Last Friday, Alvin Gagui, Kris’ longtime chief of staff, also addressed Inquirer Bandera‘s inquiry on rumors of Kris’ supposed death.

The tabloid asked how Kris was doing, to which Alvin responded: “Okay naman. Nagpapahinga, bakit?”

The tabloid informed him about the circulating death hoax around Kris.

“Okay naman (si Kris), nagpapahinga siya. Heto, marami ngang pinagagawa pa,” Alvin replied.

Alvin added that Kris’ plan to go to the United States for treatment is still ongoing.

“Inaayos pa, may mga inaayos pa,” he said.

Several claims that Kris has already passed away recently circulated online. Others claim that she is in critical condition or confined in an intensive care unit at a hospital.

In January 17, showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin shared that she had a bad dream about the media personality’s death.

“Napanaginip ko, namatay si Kris Aquino. Idinala raw siya sa ibang bansa, hindi naman sinabi kung sa Singapore o Amerika, nakadalawang linggo raw siya sa ospital, pero pumanaw rin,” Cristy said.

Cristy added that she found the dream disturbing since she just recently offered a long prayer for Kris before sleeping.

This was not the first time that the media personality faced false death reports.

In 2018, rumors of her death also circulated on Facebook.

Kris shrugged it off with the following response: “No biggie because when there’s fake news about someone’s death, may kasabihan na pinapahaba ang life nung pinagchismisan.”

She is reported to have five health disorders, namely chronic spontaneous urticaria, severe migraine, hypertension, fibromyalgia, and overproduction of thyroid antibodies.