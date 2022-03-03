False: Larry Gadon says Bangui windmills a project of ex-governor

CLAIM: Suspended lawyer Larry Gadon, a senatorial candidate, claimed that the Bangui Windmills in Ilocos Sur is a project of a former governor who is now running for president.

Gadon stated this during a senatorial debate organized by the Quiboloy-owned media network held last Wednesday, March 2.

Eleven senatorial candidates participated in the event hosted by the Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) that took place at Okada Manila in Pasay City.

The panelists asked the bets of their priority legislation if they are elected in the May 2022 national elections.

In his response, Gadon said that he planned to expand the wind mills in Ilocos Norte as the country’s source of energy.

While he did not specify which wind mill power plant, the senatorial bet claimed that the “wind mill” project in the province was initiated by Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Marcos is a presidential aspirant that was endorsed Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, the head of the SMNI News Channel.

Gadon is among the candidates in his senatorial slate.

“Alam niyo yung project na initiate ni Bongbong Marcos dun sa Ilocos Norte, yung windmill power source, yan ang pinakamalaking windmill energy producer in Southeast Asia. So dapat kopyahin natin yon. Ipalaganap natin yon,” he said.

Gadon also proposed to improve the water catchment system in the country.

“Pangalawa, i-improve natin yung mga water catchment system so that we can use the turbine technology, this is a very cheap cost of a source of energy, yung turbines,” he said.

RATING: The claim about the wind mills project is false.

FACTS:

No wind farm or power plant in Ilocos Norte is operated and run by Marcos and any of his family members.

This was according to the data of the Department of Energy’s 2020 list of power plants in Luzon.

The following are the three wind farms in Ilocos Norte:

Bangui Wind Power or the famous Bangui Bay Wind Farm in Bangui, Ilocos Norte

It was the first wind farm in Southeast Asia in 2005. It was financed by the World Bank.

It is a project of the Ayala-owned North Wind Power Development Corporation (NWPDC).The NWPDC still owns and operates the power plant until now.

Burgos Wind Power in Burgos, Ilocos Norte

It is now the largest wind power project in Southeast Asia. The project was financed by the EDC Burgos Wind Power Corporation (EBWPC) and completed in 2015. The same company currently owns and operates it.

Caparispisan Wind Power in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte

Completed in 2014, the wind farm is a pioneer project of the North Luzon Renewable Energy Corporation (NLREC).

The NLREC is a combined venture of three entities, namely, the Ayala-owned AC Energy Holdings Inc., Philippine Investment Alliance for Infrastructure and the UPC Philippines Wind Holdco.

Of the three wind mills, the Bangui Wind Farm is the most popular site.

Its historical achievements are also often attributed to Marcos.

According to a report published in 2005, it just so happened that the construction of the project started during his time as governor of Ilocos Norte in 1999.

Fact-checkers have also been declaring these posts as false information since last year.

Why it matters?

Gadon’s name once again trended on social media following the SMNI senatorial debates.

The senatorial aspirant’s supporters lauded his responses at the event. They particularly praised his false claim about wind mill project.

As of writing, his name garnered 27,900 tweets.

It should be noted that Gadon was suspended by the Supreme Court last January 4 due to his profanities lodged against journalist Raissa Robles.

He also had a long list of disbarment cases and controversies since his first attempt to enter politics in 2016.

