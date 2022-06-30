Viral: Computer shop uses fake convo of Skusta Clee, Zeinab Harake to promote products

A computer shop earned buzz on Facebook over its post about a made-up conversation between Filipino rapper Skusta Clee and his vlogger Zeinab Harake, supposedly before they part ways.

The shop called “PC Alley Sales & Marketing” posted on June 25 a fabricated conversation between Zeinab and Skusta to cleverly promote their products.

The post also attached a photo of both social media personalities as part of its gimmick.

To make it look credible, the post started with: “The conversation between Skusta Clee and Zeinab Harake after the issue has been leaked! And it says:”

The fake conversation was also written in a dialogue form with lines that are emotional and intriguing enough to read until the end.

Skusta initially greeted Zeinab and their child Bia.

He then supposedly pleaded for them to talk and solve their relationship problems. Skusta also said that he missed her and Bia.

In her supposed response, Zeinab asked Skusta to listen.

And then her lines surprisingly jumped to the promotion of the shop’s products—laptop, computer and other accessories.

“Skusta, ito na siguro ang pinakahuling pagkakataon na mag-usap at maghaharap tayo, so please listen to me very carefully…” Zeinab’s line reads.

“If you have Computer needs like laptop, computer set, computer parts, computer table, gaming chairs, at iba pa basta lahat ng klase ng needs about computer you can pm us directly or visit us on our branches,” it added.

PC Alley’s approach seemed to be effective.

Its post soon blew up on Facebook. As of writing, its post has garnered a staggering 133,000 reactions, 6,200 comments and 35,000 shares on the platform.

Of the reactions, most were laugh emojis at 131,000. This was followed with 895 likes and 163 angry emojis.

In the comments section, the page’s administration pointed out that the post was merely a joke for its followers.

This was a reply to a user who left an angry comment on the page.

“Mga user para mapansin ang page nila! So sad!” the user said.

PC Alley replied: “Please don’t take this joke/post seriously. Let’s just enjoy our life and spread positivity. God bless you all!”

Several online users, meanwhile, were amused and impressed by the fabricated narrative on the post.

They quipped that it was for people who love gossip or “mga marites” in internet slang.

“Di naman ata tayo don masyado napanghahalataan mga marites, no?” one Facebook user said.

“Marketing Strategy para sa mga marites HAHAHAHAH angas,” another user commented.

“Palibhasa alam na alam mo paano ako kunin eh,” one user quipped.

Others expressed disappointment in jest and urged the page’s administration to continue the fictional story.

“Disappointed po kming mga marites. GRABE NAMAN MARKETING STRATEGY WOOH,” one user said.

“As a marites, I’m very disappointed,” another user said.

A cursory check on the conversation showed that other online sellers and brands used the same strategy to promote computers parts and services; jewelries, mobile phones, and vape, among others. Team Lakay Foundation also promoted its training center and merch.

Zeinab, who boasts of 12.7 million followers on YouTube, confirmed her breakup with Skusta last May 2022 in an interview on Toni Gonzaga’s YouTube channel.

The vlogger also said that she and Skusta parted ways after her miscarriage with her baby named Moon.