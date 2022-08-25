‘Mina-marites ako’: Robredo’s comments during Naga food trip amuses viewers

Is it former vice president Leni Robredo‘s vlogger era?

The 57-year-old Angat Buhay chairperson earned buzz after a clip of her casually using slang while on a food trip was uploaded on Twitter.

Robredo on Monday shared a YouTube video of her trying out the dishes of some food establishments in the upland barangays of Naga City in Camarines Sur.

According to the lawyer, she has always wanted to try out meals from the new food businesses in her hometown but never really had the time.

“Isang bagay na napansin ko sa pandemic, maraming maliliit na negosyong nagbukas,” Robredo said in her video description.

“Noong nakaraang linggo, umuwi ako nang matagal-tagal, kaya nasubukan ko na finally ‘yung ibang mga kainan na nasa mga upland barangays,” she added.

The former vice president said that she went on a food trip to try some “open-air food businesses along the upper barangays of Pacol and Carolina.”

Among those that Robredo visited is Didick’s Kina-log in Nursery Road in the city, where she ate their “plain log-log” and “turon” or a deep-fried banana roll.

She was enjoying her turon when one of her companions told her, “Pinag-uusapan po tayo.”

Robredo then commented to the camera, “‘Yung mga nasa likod namin na lalaki, mina-marites ako sa katabi niya.”

This amused her companions and some of her viewers who were surprised by the use of the term “marites.”

A clip of the moment was uploaded by a Twitter user. which has earned over 4,600 likes and 39,800 views so far.

"yung nasa likod namin na lalaki, minamarites ako sa katabi niya" 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dSxNlmP2D6 — kate (@leonorobreado) August 22, 2022

“HAHAHAHAHAHAHHA please, she really used the word ‘minamarites,’ ang cute,” another online user commented with a loudly crying face emoji.

“Anong sabi maaaaa?” quipped another Pinoy.

“MA’AM HAHAHAHA but also proof na meron din dapat tayong tawag sa lalakeng marites haha,” wrote a different Twitter user.

The term “marites” has become a cultural shorthand used by online Filipinos to refer to gossip-loving people.

TikTok content creator Justine Luzares, who introduced the character of “Chismosang Marites” in a video last year, defines it as someone who is the “queen of gossips,” “mother of all tambays and usiseras,” and the “eyes and ears of the new world.”

