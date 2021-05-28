Cup of tea from ‘Marites’: Get to know Justine Luzares, TikTok creator known for his accents

You may have seen savage gossip girl neighbor Marites on your feed.

Not known to many, the content creator behind the famous TikTok character, Justine Luzares, never considered himself becoming a comedian until he started using the short-form mobile video-sharing platform TikTok.

Justine said he always knew he wanted to write funny skits but didn’t see himself as a comedian until he started expressing himself creatively on social media.

“I realized I can actually act the part,” Justine said.

“We’re on TikTok to have fun and be entertained. Putting smiles on people’s faces is the easiest way to sell your content to people,” he added.

Justin was born and raised in Leyte and has a degree in Agribusiness from Visayas State University, where he graduated Cum Laude.

Currently based in Alabang, he works as a process trainer in the BPO industry, and does TikTok for fun.

Aside from showing off his funny side, the comedy creator also caught the attention of viewers on the platform because he showcases his impressive ability to put on different accents in his videos.

Justine said he learned this from watching movies. He first tried it out after seeing the 2004 movie, “Troy,” which starred Brad Pitt and Eric Bana.

“It was a long process. I started learning it when I was still in 7th grade. It didn’t happen overnight. It took quite a lot of movies just to somehow master it,” Justine said.

Mimicking speech patterns of characters from the popular TV series, “Game of Thrones,” particularly Viserys Targaryen, also helped Justine refine his accent. Since then, he has learned how to do Indian, Australian, French and British accents.

Justine responded to a fan’s request to do an Indian accent here.

Here’s a sample of his Australian accent.

Justin also tried out the French accent by pronouncing our very own Filipino delicacies.



The comedy creator is popular for his “Marites” series where he uses British accent. This series reached viral status on the platform and was also recreated by celebrities and fellow content creators.

“I have received overwhelming support every time I post a ‘Marites’ video, especially the ones you can duet,” Justine said.

“I guess people just found an excuse to showcase or just try a British accent through my videos.”

Watch Justine’s “Chismosang Marites” ala “Pride and Prejudice”, gossiping like a stereotypical Filipino neighbor, but with a British accent.

This is what “Chismosang Marites” would be like as a “Game of Thrones” character.

Justine has 415,600 followers and 3.3 million likes on TikTok. He also gained nearly 41,000 Facebook followers. —Rosette Adel

