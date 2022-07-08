Sereno warns public vs fake document using her name, Philippine judiciary logo

Ousted chief justice Maria Lourdes Sereno issued a warning against a circulating fake document bearing her name and the logo of the Philippine judiciary as fake.

Sereno shared a screenshot of this document titled “Court Approval of Fund Release” on social media on July 6.

“WARNING PO: There’s a fake document using my name and that of the Philippine judiciary. Anyone who knows court documents will immediately spot this as fake,” she said.

“Save our people from scams. Iba na ang marunong at maingat. Salamat po,” she added.

In the image, Sereno was referred to as “Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno” of a fabricated government body called “Commissioner for Oaths.”

The veteran lawyer was ousted from her post as the chief justice of the Philippines via a quo warranto petition in June 2018.

Therefore, she is no longer part of either the high tribunal or the judiciary department.

The document or letter of a supposed approval of fund release was addressed to a certain David Eken Eliot.

Moreover, the writing itself is riddled with grammar and spelling errors.

“After due verification exercise carried out by this honorable court in respect of your fund documents, the court is delighted to inform you that the exercise ‘hase’ been certified and you have to be granted an approval for your release claims as well as other rights appertaining thereto,” the letter reads.

Court issuances, including memorandum circulars and orders, can be accessed via Supreme Court’s website and its digital website via this link: The Book Shelf – Supreme Court E-Library (judiciary.gov.ph)

For comparison, here is a header of an official circular issued by the Office of the Court Administrator of the SC that can be found via its online database.