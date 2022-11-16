Fake: Post claiming ‘Wowowin’ is hiring dancers with P70,000 monthly salary

CLAIM: A Facebook user claiming to be “Wowowin” choreographer Anna Feliciano is looking for three dancers for the show promising a salary of P70,000 per month.

On Sunday, November 12, the Facebook user posted the job advertisement accompanied by a photo of “Wowowin” dancers.

She is asking applicants to send their dance samples.

The post said that the dancers will be “stay-in/out” at the Wil Tower from Monday to Saturday from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

RATING: This job advertisement is fake.

Facts

The job advertisement was only posted by a poser Facebook user.

The real Anna Feliciano confirmed this in a Facebook live on Monday, November 14.

“Regarding po doon sa account ko, ito po yung official account ko. Meroon pong poser, ito po papakita ko po sa inyo ha? Fake account po ito,” Feliciano said while showing the account of her poser.

“Hindi po ako nagpapa-audition at wala po akong Telegram, wala rin po akong email na sinasabing nagpapa-audtion din po ako na nakawalang bra, walang panty, hindi po totoo yun,” Felciaino said.

“‘Wag po kayong magpapaloko sa account na yun na pinakita ko sa inyo,” she reiterated.

“Wowowin” dancer Jules Cruz also confirmed that the account is a poser.

“Di po totoo yan. Poser po ni tita [Anna] yung nagpopost po ng mga ganyan,” she said in response to a news claiming that the choreographer is looking for a dancer.

Feliciano noted that her real Facebook account is Tita A. Feliciano. She also noted that she is not active on social media.

“Saka kapag magpapa-audition ako, halimbawa may nag-message sa akin. Ang audition po, video chat—makikita niyo ko, kausap niyo ko,” Feliciano stressed.

“Hindi po yung padala ka ng picture, ng nude, wala pong ganoon—video chat,” she reiterated.

Feliciano also appealed to her posers not to commit fraud.

“Sana sa mga poser ko, ‘wag naman, ok lang naman na gumawa kayo ng account pero sana yung ikabubuti, ‘wag tayong manloko. Pandemya na nga manloloko pa tayo,” Feliciano said.

“Napakasakit doon sa mga nag-dre-dream na maging dancer tapos yun pala fake [yung pinag-a-applyan]. Masakit po sa damdamin. Masakit sa puso,” she added.

Why it matters

The Facebook post showing the fake job advertisement gained more than 14,000 reactions, 31,000 comments, and more than 46,000 shares, as of press time.

In the comment section, many were also tagging their friends who are interested in applying.

Some social media pages and news outlets with huge followings have also reposted the fake job advertisement and published a news report about this.

