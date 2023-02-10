‘Clickbait’: Willie Revillame responds to viral old ‘Wowowin’ episode

Willie Revillame brought back his televised conversation with a former government official to clear his name from recent criticisms.

Willie last week figured in a controversy after his appeal to “set aside politics” was disapproved of by some social media users.

READ: ‘Nagsisimula pa lang kami’: Willie Revillame breaks silence on ALLTV issue

Amid the criticisms he received, several critics also circulated a TikTok video that showed an old interview wherein he talked about his old network ABS-CBN.

The circulating video juxtaposed a moment in Willie’s old interview with former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque and a part of his televised speech where he expressed his viral remark.

In the video, Willie was shown laughing at a quip about ABS-CBN’s shutdown in May 2020 after its franchise expired.

READ: Willie Revillame’s reaction to Roque’s ABS-CBN closure joke resurfaces amid ‘set aside politics’ remark

The broadcast firm was denied renewal of its license in July of the same year.

‘Clickbait’ from critics

In an episode of his game show “Wowowin” on February 9, Willie called out the spliced video interview.

He criticized it as a “clickbait.”

“Yung kumakalat naman ngayon sa social media, inisplice, inedit. Ang pinakita yung tumatawa ako na parang pinagtatawanan ko po yung prangkisa na hindi ko naman po puwede gawin yun,” Willie said.

Willie’s staff then juxtaposed the edited version with the original video of his conversation with Roque.

The interview in question was part of an episode of “Wowowin” in May 2020.

Before their discussions started, however, Roque made jokes to the variety game show host about ABS-CBN’s situation.

Willie initially laughed along with Roque. However, he later informed his guest that he owes a lot to ABS-CBN.

The host made emphasis on how the broadcast network helped jumpstart his career.

“Malaki din po ang utang na loob ko sa istasyon na ‘yan. Do’n ako nagsimula, do’n ako nakilala, nasa puso ko pa rin ‘yan. Kapamilya, Kapatid, Kapuso, bawat Pilipino. Kaya Sec, ‘wag mo akong idamay. Baka ma-bash po ako. Nanahimik po ako,” Willie said.

READ: Why Harry Roque’s joke on ABS-CBN shutdown in ‘Wowowin’ guesting was deemed problematic

The 62-year-old television personality started his career by hosting variety shows on GMA Network and ABS-CBN in the 80s and 90s.

In his recent talk with his viewers, Willie took a swipe at those who edit these videos to supposedly make others look bad.

“Advice ko sa inyo, may mga video na ini-edit nila, napapasama ‘yung ibang tao kasi hindi naman ‘yun ‘yung totoo. So ineedit nila, mag-edit out nila, ang pinapakita nila yung hindi katotohanan,” he said.

“Ganyan talaga e. Wawasakin ka at sisiraan ka ng kapwa mo e,” Willie added.

Willie’s earlier controversy

Willie asked the public to “set aside politics” in another episode of “Wowowin” on February 4.

He made this request as part of his speech where he expressed his sentiments about the struggles of his new home network ALLTV.

“Set aside ninyo ‘yung pulitika. Marami pa kayong dapat malaman sa katotohanan. It’s about the frequency, kung alam niyo lang ‘yung totoo. Ayoko lang ho magsalita na pangungunahan ko sila,” Willie said.

Several Filipinos, including some personalities, shook their heads in disapproval of this view.

They pointed out that a television network lost its franchise because of politics.

ALLTV’s legal franchise was previously assigned to ABS-CBN for 25 years.