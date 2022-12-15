MIAA alerts public vs fake airport transfer rates

The Manila International Airport Authority warned the public about circulating fake airport transfer rates.

The fake airport rate card is multiple folds more expensive than the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board‘s (LTFRB) prescribed rates within Metro Manila.

From the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to Fairview in Quezon City, the fare costs P2,680, based on the fake airport rate card. Meanwhile, the LTFRB-approved rate is only P850.

The bogus airport card rate also shows that the minimum fare is P1,050.

It is also offering a transport service from NAIA to provincial areas such as Laguna, Cavite, Bulacan, Pampanga, Zambales, Tarlac and La Union. The rate range from P2,680 to P13,400.

There is also a note on the fake rate card that read: “Toll fee not included.”

The airport authority then advised passengers to report those who are offering the bogus airport rate cards.

Complainants may reach MIAA through its social media page or hotline (8877-1111). They may also send a message to its mobile number: 0917 839 6242.

These contact details may also be seen on the dispatch slip when taking airport-accredited transport services.

Below are the LTFRB-approved rates for NAIA-accredited transport within Metro Manila:

During his visit to Manilla in October, SEVENTEEN’s Joshua Hong also raised concerns over the overcharging he experienced when he hailed a taxi from the NAIA to their hotel.

“The taxi driver asked for like a thousand something in the Philippine peso, and I later found out that I had paid like three times more. Gosh,” Joshua was quoted in a report by SBS Star.

Aside from the expensive taxi ride from the airport, journalist Atom Araullo over the weekend took Twitter to share his experience on how difficult it is to find transportation at the airport. This opened talks about the “broken” mass transportation system.

The MIAA responded to Atom and said that they are saddened to hear about his experience. It cited that “the high demand due to rush hour combined with heavy traffic around the metro makes it difficult for any mode of public transport to get to and from the airport terminals.”

Following this response, the public called on the MIAA to be more proactive in addressing the transportation concern.

