‘Wala pong bayad’: ‘It’s Showtime’ warns public vs scammer seeking fee from audience

A noontime variety show of ABS-CBN Entertainment warned the public about a scammer claiming that watching the program live is supposedly paid.

“It’s Showtime” on Tuesday informed Filipinos that a certain “Brinces Cesar” is not part of their staff, as well as ABS-CBN’s.

It added screenshots of Brinces’ Facebook profile, as well as a Messenger chat where the latter scammed an individual by claiming they needed to pay P200 via mobile wallet GCash to watch the show as a live studio audience.

“Wala pong bayad ang panunuod ng LIVE sa [It’s] Showtime,” the program said in a Facebook post.

“Maari pong i-report ang mga ganitong gawain sa amin, i-tag lang po kami sa aming mga social media accounts. Maraming salamat po!” it added.

An ABS-CBN employee also confirmed that watching “It’s Showtime” as a live studio audience is free.

“LIBRE lamang po manuod, wala pong bayad, paki-report po sa amin kapag may kilala po kayong naniningil,” Rein Lustre said in a Facebook post.

She added that people can reserve a slot through KTX’s website.

“PWEDE PO KAYONG MAG-CHAT SA’KIN, hindi ko lang maisa-isa sa dami (laughing-with-tears emoji). Pero nagre-reply po ako, may KTX rin po kami kung saan pwede kayong makakuha ng ticket,” Rein said.

“It’s Showtime” is ABS-CBN’s longest-running daily noontime variety show primarily hosted by Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, Vhong Navarro, Jhong Hilario, Karylle, Teddy Corpuz and Jugs Jugueta.

Other hosts include Amy Perez, Ryan Bang, Kim Chiu, Ogie Alcasid and Ion Perez, among others.

The show airs on A2Z, GMA’s GTV Channel, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC and TFC from Monday to Saturday at 12 noon.