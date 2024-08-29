Julie’s Bakeshop denies viral clip of rat spotted in bread display

A bakeshop denied a video claiming that a rat was found on a shelf of baked products that supposedly belonged to them.

Julie’s Bakeshop on Wednesday addressed a circulating clip on social media which bore a text that reads: “Julie’s Bakeshop may daga.”

The clip featured a big rat running over some baked goodies displayed on a shelf.

The bakeshop said that based on the store’s “interiors and bread display,” it does not belong to them.

“Based on the video, no signage is visible, and the interiors and bread display clearly indicate that it is NOT a Julie’s store,” it said in a statement on August 28.

“We want to assure the public that we enforce strict guidelines in bread preparation and continuously enhance our sanitation and safety protocols. We conduct regular pest control and thorough cleaning of our stores to prevent such incidents,” Julie’s Bakeshop added.

“Our legal team is already taking steps to address this misrepresentation and ensure that those responsible for spreading such false information face appropriate consequences. Thank you for your continued support and concern,” it said.

Julie’s bread displays have signage of the product names for buyers to identify the baked goods easily.

In the video, the baked products did not have signages for identifiers.

Meanwhile, the Republic Act 10611 or Food Safety Act of 2013 states that food business operators shall ensure that “food satisfies the requirements of food law relevant to their activities in the food supply chain and that control systems are in place to prevent, eliminate, or reduce risks to consumers.”

If an “unsafe” food product has reached the consumer, the operator “shall effectively and accurately inform the consumers of the reason for the withdrawal, and if necessary, recall the same from the market.”