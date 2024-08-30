Did Mark Anthony Fernandez say he’s willing to work with Chloe San Jose?

Did actor Mark Anthony Fernandez say he wanted to work with the girlfriend of two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo in a Vivamax project?

Social media pages are claiming that the actor posted the following on a social media platform:

“Kung papayag si Carlos Yulo, game ako diyan. Sino ba namang hindi, si Chloe San Jose na ‘yan eh. #VIVAMAX”

The layout of the image featuring his supposed post appeared to be similar to the X (formerly Twitter) platform.

The graphic was also accompanied by claims that Vivamax was “interested” in Filipino-Australian content creator Chloe Anjeleigh San Jose.

Vivamax is known for producing Filipino adult content.

A look at the X platform reveals there is no user with the username @markanthonyfernandez, as claimed in the post.

There is an account that claims to be the actor with the username @MarkAnthon85682, although it was only created last month and does not have any posts yet.

It remains unknown whether it is Mark Anthony’s real account or not.

The actor does not appear to have an active official Facebook page either, although the page “Mark Anthony Fernandez” with the username @markanthonyofficial claims to be his “official fanpage.”

However, there are no posts in it claiming Mark Anthony is willing to work with Chloe.

There are also no posts from the content creator about working with the actor or being tapped by Vivamax.

There are also no legitimate reports of Vivamax planning to work or tap Chloe.

The content creator first messaged Carlos as a fan in 2020.

Their online communication eventually blossomed into a relationship.