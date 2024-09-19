Chloe San Jose, Carlos Yulo receive gift bags from ‘Toni Talks’ team

“Heart to heart.”

This was how content creator Chloe San Jose described her interview for the online talk show of host Toni Gonzaga, along with her boyfriend, two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo.

The Australia-based Filipina influencer posted snippets of their upcoming appearance in “Toni Talks” via Instagram Stories, where she also included tokens that were given by the team.

“Heart to heart with Ms.@celestinegonzaga @tonitalks_,” Chloe wrote on the platform on Wednesday, September 18, tagging the accounts of Toni and the latter’s online show.

Carlos was seen sitting beside her, while Toni was facing them.

In another post, Chloe revealed that the “Toni Talks” team gave them a token as well.

“Thank you so much, @tonitalks_ team!” she wrote with emojis of folded hands and sparkles.

The paper bags contained a handwritten note that said: “Dear Chloe, Thank you for sharing your story.” It was also accompanied by a heart drawing.

The same message is written for her boyfriend.

The online show also reposted Chloe’s IG Story where she described the interview as a “heart to heart” talk.

“Toni Talks” is an online talk show which has the tagline “Listening to your stories.” It is hosted by Toni who features various personalities.

Meanwhile, Chloe is Carlos’ girlfriend who he has been in a relationship with since June 29, 2020.

Considered one of the pillars of his life, the influencer previously said that the gymnast would be going with her back to Australia after their engagements in the Philippines.

Carlos made history as the first Filipino to have bagged two gold medals at the prestigious Olympics.

He is also the first Filipino male gold medalist and the second Filipino overall to win gold in the Games, after weightlifting wonder Hidilyn Diaz.