Rumor Cop: ‘Coco Martin girl version?’ Photos of Julia Montes, kid earn buzz

Was actress Julia Montes spotted with her alleged child with longtime boyfriend Coco Martin? This was asked by online users after photos of the actress in Palawan circulated.

Facebook accounts have been posting pictures of the “Daytime Drama Queen” with a girl who social media users thought looked like the “Batang Quiapo” star.

“Anak ni Coco Martin and Julia Montes. Girl version ni Coco. Sobrang prettyyyy!” a Facebook page wrote with a heart-eyed emoji on Saturday, September 28.

The post has reached 140,000 likes and love reactions, 2,700 comments, and 2,600 shares so far.

Some Filipinos in the comments section also believed the caption.

“Look-alike nga ni Coco,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Kamukha ni Coco, ang cute,” another user commented.

“Super ganda, mana sa magulang,” a different Pinoy said.

“So gorgeous… I didn’t know they already have a kid. Mahirap din pala ‘pag ‘di ka marites. Ms. Julia Montes is a decent woman. They’re both lucky or blessed,” another user wrote.

The photo was credited to Puerto Princesa Tourism, which posted the pictures on Facebook on Thursday, September 26.

At that time, Julia and actor Sam Milby arrived at the province to shoot for their upcoming series “Saving Grace.”

The tourism office said that the production team of the show accompanied them.

It did not identify the child actress they were with, prompting some Pinoys to assume she is Julia’s daughter.

Last July, the celebrity couple earned buzz after host Willie Revillame gave a shoutout to them in his noontime show and mentioned their “kids.”

“Coco, salamat ha. Mabait, sobrang bait nitong si Coco Martin. Coco, Julia, at ‘yung mga anak niyo, pamilya mo, salamat, Coco. Nung time noong Holy Week, magkasama tayo,” the TV host said before.

There was a moment when he briefly paused after saying “anak niyo” before continuing with his words.

Willie’s remarks went viral as Filipinos caught his usage of “mga anak niyo” or the couple’s “children.”

RELATED: ‘Open secret?’: Willie Revillame’s Coco Martin, Julia Montes ‘kids’ remark earns buzz

Coco confirmed his 12-year relationship with Julia, whom he first worked with in the 2012 drama series “Walang Hanggan,” in 2023.

There have been rumors of the couple having a child, but both remain mum on the topic.

New ‘child star’

Meanwhile, the child who was spotted with Julia in Palawan is Zia Grace, dubbed as ABS-CBN’s newest child wonder.

She is playing the titular role of Grace in the Philippine adaptation of the Japanese hit series “Mother.”

“Mother” became Asia’s most exported script format with adaptations in Turkey, South Korea, Ukraine, Thailand, China, France, Spain, Mongolia and Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Zia is a commercial model who was said to be chosen from a pool of aspiring child stars through a meticulous audition process.

“Saving Grace” features the story of a struggling teacher who impulsively abducts a young student who suffers from abuse from her own mother.

The risky journey becomes complicated as it turns into a national manhunt for the child.

The upcoming drama will also star “Megastar” Sharon Cuneta, Jennica Garcia, Christian Bables, and Janice de Belen.

“Saving Grace” marks Julia and Sharon’s return to primetime television.