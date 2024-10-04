Running in elections 2025? Coco Martin teases new venture

The “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” star has made some announcements.

“Matagal ko na ‘tong gustong sabihin,” Coco Martin said in a video with over 852,000 likes and 12.8 million views.

The one-minute video of what appeared to be a press conference was released on the first day of Certificate of Candidacy (COC) filing on October 1.

In a true display of acting craft, Coco had his fans grappling with anticipation in the first few seconds of the video.

“Akala ko Coco Martin for Senator 😁🥰,” a Pinoy commented.

“Gulat ako kung ‘Coco Martin for senator’ na hahahaha,” another online user wrote.

“VERIFIED AGAD AGAD 🔥 Welcome to tiktok Tanggol 🤙🏼” a Filipino online chimed in.

What people thought was an announcement of Coco entering politics turned out to be a TikTok debut video.

“Ako po si Coco Martin…nasa TikTok na! Kaya ano pang hinihintay niyo? I-follow nyo na ko,” the actor said.

In his latest upload on Thursday, October 4, Coco explained that he hopped on the platform to use it for a good cause.

“Sa paggawa ko ng teleserye nakakapag-inspire at nakakapagpasaya ka ng mga tao. Bakit di natin pasukin ang TikTok para sa pamamagitan nito makapagbigay naman tayo ng tulong, ng saya, at inspirasyon sa lahat ng Pilipino sa magandang pamamaraan,” the director-actor shared.

An icon to the masses, many Filipinos online flocked to his video minutes after it was posted.

“Yan ang dapat gawin, para tumulong… kaya kita idol eh,” a fan commented.

“Sobrang bait kaya madaming blessings 🙏❤️,” another Pinoy wrote.

“Famous grabe ❤️2 videos 500k followers agad iba talaga charisma mo idol Coco,” a different user pointed out.

TikTok welcomed Coco warmly, amassing 515,000 followers in just three days.

The actor, producer and creative director has been hailed the “Primetime King” of his Kapamilya network after his back-to-back high-rating shows.

He is also the face of iWantTFC’s “Libreng Manuod” campaign, among other big projects.