’12 years na magkasama’: Rundown of Coco Martin, Julia Montes’ projects through the years

‘FPJ’s Batang Quiapo’ director and lead star Coco Martin admitted sharing 12 years of togetherness with actress Julia Montes.

Coco on May 23 made this admission to ABS-CBN’s MJ Felipe during the premiere of an upcoming drama series “Unbreak My Heart” on May 23.

“Unbreak My Heart” is the first television production of the team-up of ABS-CBN and GMA Network.

RELATED: Eula Valdez, Sunshine Cruz join cast; ‘Unbreak My Heart’ release date revealed

The premiere was attended by popular Kapamilya and Kapuso celebrities at the TriNoMa in Quezon City.

In an interview at the theater, Coco revealed that he and Julia have been together for 12 years. He also expressed joy that they were able to keep their relationship “private.”

“Napakasarap ng pakiramdam namin dahil 12 years na kaming magkasama, pero pareho pa rin gaya ng dati. Nilu-look forward namin kapag may project kami na magkasama kami,” he said.

“And then, pag may pagkakataon, nakakalabas kami, nakikita kami ng mga tao. Pero na-mamaintain namin yung privacy sa buhay namin,” he added.

Julia also shared that they put God at the center of their relationship over the years.

“Kung ano pong posisyon namin or narating namin ngayon, super blessed lang talaga kami. And never kasi talaga nawala sa center si God,” she said.

When asked if 2011 was their “anniversary” given the 12-year togetherness remark, Julia and Coco merely laughed it off.

“Ang galing mo,” Coco quipped in response to the question.

EXCLUSIVE: Napaamin sina Coco Martin at Julia Montes sa kanilang relasyon nang dumalo sila sa celebrity watch party ng upcoming series na “Unbreak My Heart.” Ibinahagi naman ni Coco kung paano nila napanatili na pribado ang kanilang relasyon ni Julia. https://t.co/gyabO4twsV pic.twitter.com/BZwzS18cUk — TV Patrol (@TVPatrol) May 23, 2023

In 2011, rumors that Coco was courting Julia who was still a teenager at that time surfaced. The latter was also a main star at “Mara Clara,” alongside Kathryn Bernardo.

Coco, however, denied these claims.

“Hindi, hindi, hindi. Si Julia magkakilala na kami dati pa. Nakakaisang soap opera pa lang ako sa ABS-CBN. Sa ibang channel pa lang nagkakatrabaho na kami,” he was quoted in a previous report as saying.

Coco-Julia projects

Coco and Julia, whose tandem is dubbed “CocoJul,” have worked on multiple projects together under ABS-CBN since 2012.

Since they started working together, however, speculations about their relationship status have swirled around online. They were also spotted together numerous times in public.

Here are the projects that Coco and Julia worked on together:

“Walang Hanggan” series in 2012

“A Moment in Time” movie in 2013 – their on-screen debut as a loveteam

“Ikaw Lamang” series in 2014

“Wansapanataym: Yamashita Treasures” mini-series in 2015

“Ang Probinsyano” starting from the sixth season in 2021 until the show’s finale in 2022

Coco currently stars in another adaption of a work by Ferdinand Poe Jr., “Batang Quiapo.”

Julia, meanwhile, is part of “Topakk” or “Trigger” with Arjo Atayde. This film was screened at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in France this weekend.

READ: Arjo Atayde, Julia Montes film ‘Topakk’ for sale at European Film Market

Meanwhile, following reports about their relationship update, the keywords “Julia” and “Coco” reached the trending topics on Twitter Philippines.

Filipinos on Facebook also shared mixed reactions to this revelation about Julia and Coco.