The Commission on Elections (Comelec) reminded Filipinos that it has only one official Facebook page.

The advisory came after a Facebook account with the name “Malayanghalalantwentytwentyfive (Comelec Pilipinas)” caught its attention.

“Twentytwentyfive” or 2025 refers to the 2025 midterm elections slated for May 12 next year.

Based on Comelec’s screengrab, the account identified itself as an “election officer at Comelec.”

The Facebook user also claimed to have studied at top universities and is a Manila resident.

“PAALALA SA PUBLIKO!! NAG-IISA lamang ang Official Public Facebook Page ng Commission on Elections,” the poll body said on a post on Tuesday, October 15.

“Ang Facebook account na nagngangalang Malayanghalalan Twentytwentyfive ay HINDI PAGMAMAY-ARI at HINDI KONEKTADO sa COMELEC,” it added.

Comelec also told the public to refrain from believing the “fake news” from the account.

“Manatili po tayong maingat at huwag paniwalaan ang mga fake news na manggagaling sa account na ito,” it said.

The poll body also shared the link to its official Facebook page with a verified badge and has the link https://www.facebook.com/comelec.ph

The creation of a fake Facebook account using the name of the poll body comes ahead of the upcoming national and local elections, in which the winners will take office midway through President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s term.

A total of 18,280 elective posts are up for grabs, with 12 available seats in the Senate, 63 seats for party-list representatives, and 254 seats in the House of Representatives.

Other vacancies are for local government unit posts.