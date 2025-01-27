‘Beware of fake news’: PCG denies recruitment for personnel ongoing

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) warned Filipinos against fake Facebook accounts claiming to share information about recruitment to the force.

The PCG said that its recruitment for the year 2025 “has not yet commenced” despite social media posts claiming it is already hiring personnel.

“BEWARE OF FAKE NEWS! Stay Alert! Don’t let fake news mislead you about PCG recruitment. Learn which pages to avoid and always double-check with official PCG sources. Stay informed, stay safe!” it said on Saturday, January 25.

The coast guard reminded Filipinos to verify with their channels constantly and told them to “protect” themselves from misinformation.

It added that only the PCG and the Coast Guard Human Resource Management Command are “authorized to disseminate information regarding PCG recruitment.”

The PCG also said it will announce on its official channels once the process for its recruitment begins.

“It is important to note that the PCG does not require any form of payment during the recruitment process. Any claims of required payments should be reported as fraudulent to our Hotlines,” it added.

The force also warned the public about following Facebook and TikTok accounts which it said are “not authorized to announce/recruit on behalf of PCG recruitment and are not associated with the PCG in any way.” These are:

Filipino Gazette

Government Hiring Updates

PRC Board PCG HIRING 2024

JOB On The Go

PCG Announcement

Philippine Recruitment Site

PRC 2023 Updates

KB S. Ansil

PRC Board PCG Announcement

News to Government PH.

Updates

Updates @philippine.recrui and @prince.marlon8 (TikTok)

Links to the Facebook and TikTok accounts were also posted by the PCG for awareness.

Last year, similar fake calls about the PCG recruitment made rounds on social media.

It was also debunked by the coast guard.

The PCG is the third armed uniformed service of the country attached to the Department of Transportation that is mandated to perform maritime search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, maritime safety, marine environmental protection, and maritime security.