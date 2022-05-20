‘Our golden girl!’: Hidilyn Diaz brings pride after bagging SEA Games gold

Congratulatory remarks poured in for Olympic champ Hidilyn Diaz following her second gold medal win at the 31st Southeast Asian Games on Friday, May 20.

Diaz lifted a total of 206 kg at the women’s weightlifting 55 kg competition, thus earning another gold medal for Team Philippines.

She also successfully defended her title as a weightlifting champion in the field. It marked her journey to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The other two placers in this category are the following:

Thailand’s Sanikun Tanasan with 203 kg

Indonesia’s Natasya Beteyob with 188 kg

Local social media immediately blew up with “Pinoy pride” remarks after she won.

Her name briefly reached the trending topics on Twitter Philippines as Filipino users congratulated her through their tweets.

“Hidilyn Diaz making the Philippines proud once again!!! Mabuhay!” one user said.

“Carrying almost half a ton and smiling? Galing!” another user tweeted.

Others also noted this as a win for women.

“Babae, hindi babae lang,” one user said.

“Women,” another user said with a pink heart emoji.

Some fans called her the “golden girl” again following her historic gold medal achievement at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Filipino writer Therese “Gang” Badoy Capati even shared a gif of Diaz’s winning smile during her lift.

“Loving the fresh glow of our golden girl Hidilyn Diaz!” one user said.

Loving the fresh glow of our golden girl Hidilyn Diaz! 🌸🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/xKNQ4Bfjqb — Gang Capati 🇵🇭 (@gangbadoy) May 20, 2022

A few social media users, meanwhile, noticed that Diaz also happened to be wearing pink.

Pink is the campaign color of Vice President Leni Robredo during the past campaign.

“Ms. Hidilyn Diaz in defiant, radiant Pink. Congratulations!” one user said.

It should be noted, however, that Diaz never formally endorsed any presidential candidate back then.

‘Napaka-meaningful nito’

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Diaz shared that sets the milestone for her next goal, that is, the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“My journey towards Paris (Olympics) starts here, so this SEA Games gold is very important for me,” she was quoted as saying in a report.

She also said that this victory was very “meaningful” to her.

“Napaka-meaningful nito (SEA Games). After winning the gold medal, bumalik pa din ako, nakapag-deliver ng gold medal for the Philippines. Masaya ako na nandito ako ulit ako sa SEA Games, na i-represent ang Pilipinas,” Diaz said.

According to the latest tally of the prestigious tournament, the Philippines is currently at the fifth place among 11 competing countries.

The country has so far earned a total of 176 medals, comprising 40 gold medals, 57 silvers, 79 bronzes.