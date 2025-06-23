Thunder beat Pacers in Game 7 to win NBA Finals

By
Reuters
-
June 23, 2025 - 10:59 AM
144
Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) celebrates after a play against the Indiana Pacers during the second half during game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers 103-91 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday to win the franchise’s first title since relocating from Seattle in 2008.

League MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the scoring in front of a raucous home crowd at Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center with 29 points and 12 assists.

The Pacers lost star point guard Tyrese Haliburton midway through the first quarter with an Achilles injury and saw their title hopes dashed by a stifling Oklahoma City defense in the second half.

READ: Haliburton goes down injured in Game 7 of NBA Finals

The Finals between two small-market teams was light on star power but delivered on thrills, as the surprise Eastern Conference champions Pacers pushed the best team in the league to the winner-take-all Game 7.

—Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR