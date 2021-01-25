‘Guess who visited?’: Bernie Sanders sits down with Karen Davila in newsroom

Broadcast journalist Karen Davila joined the inauguration meme fanfare and shared an edited picture of her with a heavily-bundled image of United States Senator Bernie Sanders.

“GOOD MORNING. Guess who visited #ANCheadstart today too? LOL. #berniesandersiseverywhere #berniesanders #goodvibes,” the journalist tweeted on Monday with a coffee and laughing-with-tears emojis.

Davila anchors “Headstart,” a morning news program in ABS-CBN News Channel or ANC where she regularly breaks the most significant stories and issues in the country.

Her edited picture with Sanders, who recently became viral for being photographed with his mittened hands folded across him, amused social media users who are familiar with the memes that have been surfacing online.

“Bernie lang malakas HAHAHAHAAH,” a Twitter user commented in response to Davila’s post.

“Tito Bernie in the house!” exclaimed another online user with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

“Senator @BernieSanders, your memes are so bloody viral world wide!” a different Twitter user commented.

Behind the meme

Sanders, a former presidential candidate, was among the attendees during the inauguration of US President Joe Biden on Capitol Hill last Thursday (Philippine time).

The former Democratic nominee was seated on the bleachers on the West Front of the Capitol wearing a brown winter coat and homemade wool mittens.

The viral picture was taken by Brendan Smialowski, a Washington-based photojournalist who covers politics for wire service Agence France-Presse.

He admitted that it did not have the “nicest composition in the world” and said that he was just keeping an eye on prominent guests at the inauguration ceremony at that time.

“I saw Sen. Sanders out of my other eye kind of fiddling with his gloves. It was just a nice moment when he crossed his legs and crossed his arm,” Smialowski said to a CNBC interview.

“I threw the camera over to him,” he added.

The picture of the Vermont senator immediately went the rounds on the internet as it was edited with funny captions and was transformed in various versions.

Versions include Sanders in movie scenes, being in historical moments and chilling in famous paintings, among others.

Sanders said he had no idea that a picture of him had become an internet sensation.

“I was just sitting there trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on,” Sanders said in a recent interview on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

His campaign store has released a sweatshirt featuring the meme and 100% of its proceeds will go to programs such as “Meals on Wheels,” an initiative that feeds low-income senior citizens.

