‘Another herstory’: KaladKaren is the 1st transwoman ‘Star Patroller’

Actress-TV host Jervi Li, popularly known as KaladKaren becomes the first transgender woman to serve as a guest reporter in ABS-CBN’s “TV Patrol.”

Also known as Karen Davila‘s impersonator, KaladKaren landed a role as “TV Patrol’s” Star Patroller, or the reporter for the news program’s entertainment segment, in an episode on April 17.

Karen herself introduced KaladKaren to the audience.

The former lauded the latter for making “herstory” for snagging a major award at the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

“Isa pong karangalan na makasama natin sa ‘TV Patrol’ ang ating guest Star Patroller ngayong gabi, ang aking kakambal,” she said.

KaladKaren took home the Best Supporting Actress Award at the 2023 Summer MMFF for her performance as Wilhelmina in “Here Comes the Groom.”

RELATED: ‘Sobra ka’: Dolly de Leon cheers KaladKaren for making history at 2023 Summer MMFF

Karen, meanwhile, also once again referenced her popular reaction to Lyca Gairanod after she learned that they had the same birthday.

RELATED: Karen Davila, Lyca Gairanod interview turns into hilarious memes

“Oh my god!” the reporter exclaimed in jest. “Di kami magka-birthday pero magkadamit kami ngayon, magkabuhok, magkamukha, magkatono at parang trabaho ko gusto na niya,” Karen went on.

KaladKaren, meanwhile, was laughing along with Karen’s comments about her.

She then thanked Karen for the opportunity to be the guest Star Patroller for this episode.

“Thank you so much for the opportunity,” the actress said.

This introduction soon ended. The camera then zoomed in on KaladKaren as she started to report the latest showbiz news.

The interaction of Karen and KaladKaren was uploaded on the YouTube channel of ABS-CBN News.

Ariel Rojas, ABS-CBN’s resident meteorologist, later congratulated KaladKaren for her achievement.

“Herstory is made!” Ariel said.

Herstory is made! @jervijervi becomes the first transwoman Star Patroller of @TVPatrol. 🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/993O8tyeEZ — Ariel Rojas (@arielrojasPH) April 17, 2023

KaladKaren, meanwhile, recalled that it was just once her dream to be a newscaster.

“Bata pa lang ako gusto ko ng maging newscaster. Pero dahil transgender ako, sabi ko sa sarili ko mukhang imposible na makakatapak ako sa isang news room. Lumaki kasi ako na walang nakikitang Transgender sa TV,” she said on Twitter.

Bata pa lang ako gusto ko ng maging newscaster. 😭😭😭 Pero dahil transgender ako, sabi ko sa sarili ko mukhang imposible na makakatapak ako sa isang news room. Lumaki kasi ako na walang nakikitang Transgender sa TV. pic.twitter.com/sAbaOYM1U2 — KaladKaren (@jervijervi) April 18, 2023

Prior to this guesting, KaladKaren also guested in ANC’s “Headstart” where she opened the episode while Karen sat in the interviewee’s chair.

This video was uploaded on ANC’s YouTube channel on April 13.