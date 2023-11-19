‘Hello, inclusivity’: KaladKaren rejoices over ‘inclusive’ Miss Universe 2023 Top 20

Actress-TV host Jervi Li, popularly known as KaladKaren on Sunday took to social media to praise the inclusivity of the Miss Universe 2023 pageant.

Following the announcement of Miss Universe 2023 Top 20, KaladKaren posted on X (formerly Twitter) platform how diverse the candidates who made it to the roster is.

“Transgender woman (Portugal) plus-sized (Nepal) mother (Colombia) and of course, Philippines in the Top 20!!!!!! Hello, inclusivity! Hello, Universe!!!!! #MissUniverse2023,” she wrote.

“… And a Muslim woman (Pakistan). They are all women. And this is what Miss Universe is all about!” she added.

KaladKaren is also a transgender.

Last Friday, resigned Miss Universe Organization president Paula Shugart, instrumental to the inclusion of transgender contestants in 2012, took pride of the inclusivity of the Miss Universe pageant.

The pageant allowed transgender contestants in 2012. Miss Spain 2018 Angela Ponce, a rival of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, became the first Miss Universe first trans contestant.

MUO’s current owner is also transgender Thai entrepreneur Anne Jakrajutatip. She purchased the organization from IMG in October 2022.

Miss Universe also further changed its rules to “celebrate all cultures, backgrounds and religions.”

It now allows contestants who had been married, or have children.

Miss Universe also scrapped the age limit, making all adult women eligible to join allowed women aged between 18 to 28 years old to join the pageant.

USA’s R’Bonney Gabriel is the oldest Miss Universe titleholder at 29 years old. She won the crown when she was 28.

Meanwhile, the inclusive Miss Universe 2023 is being held in El Salvador, here are the top 20 candidates which included a transgender, a mother, a plus-size woman and a Muslim woman.

Nicaragua Spain Puerto rico Namibia Venezuela India Thailand Jamaica Chile USA Nepal Peru Cameroon Colombia Pakistan Australia Philippines Portugal South Africa El Salvador

Twenty-eight-year-old Camila Avella, Miss Colombia, a wife and a mother, advanced to the Top 10 and Top 5. She failed to make it to the Top 3.