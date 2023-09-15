Karen Davila ‘bursting with joy’ as son with autism begins studies at UP

Karen Davila‘s son, who is on the autism spectrum, is now a college student at the University of the Philippines-Diliman (UPD).

Karen has been documenting her son’s progress and achievements on her YouTube channel and social media accounts.

For the latest milestone Karen shared on September 14, the veteran broadcaster said that her son David Sta. Ana is now a freshman at the UP College of Fine Arts (UPCFA).

Karen expressed how much of a proud mom she is.

“PROUD OF YOU DAVID! Wow! This day!! David is now a freshman at the UP College of Fine Arts for the Associate in Arts undergraduate program!” Karen said.

“Last May 2023, David took the talent determination test along with hundreds of students at the UP Diliman campus. No parents are allowed during testing. By June, we got the letter that David made it! My heart was bursting with joy!” she recalled.

Karen also shared photos of David with his classmates and some faculty members inside the UP campus. These included a copy of his letter of acceptance to the university.

Karen noted that David’s teachers at the Vanguard Academy Philippines, which offers special education classes, are helping him adjust to college.

“For now, David is accompanied by his teachers from Vanguard – helping him adjust to college life and his classes. I love @thevanguardacademyph teachers – for being with David on his journey! Love you guys,” she said.

“It is true, ‘It takes a village to raise a child’ Even more so, a child with special needs. Thank you, teachers, David is in college because of all of you. I hope this serves as an inspiration to my co-parents out there!” Karen further expressed.

The award-winning journalist also thanked her alma mater and the UPCFA department for being inclusive of students with special needs.

She earned her degree in Mass Communications at UPD.

“Preparing a child in the autism spectrum for college takes a lot of support and planning. Thank you so much to my alma mater – UP DILIMAN, and the officials of UPCFA for choosing INCLUSIVITY,” she said.

Karen ended her post with a heartfelt message to her son, describing him as “God’s miracle.”

“David, you continue to defy limitations and expectations. You are God’s miracle. Thank you Lord Jesus for David. Thank you for your faithfulness and love,” she said.

In a separate post on the X app, Karen wrote with a praying emoji: “My son David conquering his own Goliath.”

A shower of congratulatory remarks

Candy Pangilinan, who also has a child with special needs, and other celebrity moms congratulated Karen and David via the comments section on Instagram.

“So happy for you mommy! I am in tears. joyful and hopeful for our kids as well. Good job mom!” Candy commented.

“This is so inspiring! You keep working so hard David, this is so well deserved! Congratulations, David and to the proud, loving and supportive parents Karen and DJ!” Bianca Gonzales also commented.

Karen’s colleagues also congratulated and cheered for her and David.

“Congratulations! Proud of you and your family,” Bernadette Sembrano said.

“Congratulations David! So excited for you! Congrats Karen and DJ!” Pia Cayetano commented.

“You’re gonna have a great time in UP, David!” Ariel Rojas said.

“Proud of your David!” Korina Sanchez said with raised hands emoji.

Last March, Karen shared snapshots of David’s internship at a retail store.

Here, she praised her son for learning to perform his duties of greeting customers and scanning barcodes.