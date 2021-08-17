Karen Davila, Lyca Gairanod interview turns into hilarious memes

Lyca Gairanod made a funny reaction when she learned that she and ABS-CBN current affairs host Karen Davila share the same birthday.

The conversation between Davila and Lyca was part of an interview that inspired memes and humourous captions across social media.

The interview was shot in Gairanod’s hometown in Tanza, Cavite before the re-imposition of the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and other provinces.

In the video posted on Davila’s vlog on August 14, the veteran reporter asked the award-winning singer when her birthday is.

Gairanod then replied that she celebrates her birthday on November 21.

Davila was then shocked and said: “Oh my God! Birthday ko iyon! Birthday mo November 21? Hindi ko alam ‘yun ah, wait hindi ko alam ‘yun. Magka-birthday kami.”

The former was likewise surprised and shocked as seen in the video.

Later in the interview, Davila said she hoped that they could throw parties to celebrate their birthdays in the near future.

“We are meant to meet. How many people ang makakatsamba mo, ini-interview ka, ka-birthday mo? Dear set in stone, kapag nag-birthday tayong dalawa, ako ang magpapa-party,” she said.

How the meme was born

Some Filipinos who saw the interview clip found it hilarious because of Gairanod’s facial expressions. “Lyca” later made it among the trending topics on Twitter.

Dahan dahan naman po ma’am Karen Davila, yung facial expression talaga ni Lyca HAHAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/D0ufoJzAsF — Alec Zernikel (@ShyGuyyyyyy) August 15, 2021

Davila herself saw one of the tweets and admitted she herself found Gairanod’s reactions amusing.

Hahaha Good Morning guys 😂 hanggang ngayon tawa pa rin ako ng tawa 🤣 thanks @rodmagaru https://t.co/ZS6GBD7a5K — Karen Davila (@iamkarendavila) August 16, 2021

Other celebrities also joined in and commented how much they enjoyed the video and edited versions of it.

Lampas 10x ko na napanood tawang tawa pa rin ako 😂😂😂 Magandang umaga! https://t.co/ov4IFXSF3y — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) August 16, 2021

Others were creative and shared side-by-side photos of Gairanod and Davila.

“When someone is telling you their side of the story and you already know the truth. Same Lyca same (laughing emoji), one user said.

Other social media users referenced current national concerns such as the arrival of Lambda variant in the country and the corruption woes of the Department of Health.

delta and lambda variant nung nagkita sila sa pinas pic.twitter.com/gyqxA828MZ — Alvin Rovy (@mrwwabbit) August 16, 2021