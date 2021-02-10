PSA: Comelec is looking for next voter registration campaign ambassadors

With the national elections set a year from now, the Commission on Elections is gearing up to amplify its voter registration campaign.

Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon on Wednesday tweeted that the election body is looking for young actors who can be models or ambassadors for its initiative.

She added that people who are interested may contact Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez and Radyo Comelec, its webcast delivering election-related news.

Voter registration is currently ongoing until Sept. 30, 2021.

The Comelec recently opened weekday registration for those who cannot afford to go to their offices in the weekdays.

Starting February 20, Filipinos have the option to go the nearest Comelec office in their area from Tuesdays to Saturday on 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“So wala na kayong excuses diyan mga bata, ‘yung magiging 18 years old sa May 9, 2022 or before May 9, mag-register na kayo please. Kaya ginawa itong Saturday registration, para talaga sa inyo,” Guanzon previously said in a video message on Twitter.

She added that Mondays are reserved for the disinfection of the Comelec offices in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Filipinos didn’t hesitate to volunteer their bets following Guanzon’s announcement.

Miss Trans Global 2020 Mela Franco Habijan quipped that Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez “is the perfect face for Comelec.”

“REG TO VOTE! WOOOHHHH!” she tweeted, using the singer’s nickname.

Another Twitter user volunteered actors Heaven Peralejo and Tony Labrusca.

A different Filipino said celebrity couple Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos could be the faces of the voter registration campaign, as well as social media personality Mimiyuuuh.

“Kailangan dito ay ‘yung mga actors na vocal sa pag-udyok sa mga tao na magpa-register,” the online user tweeted.

Others tagged actress Liza Soberano who has been vocal about issues such as rape and mental health.

“How about @lizasoberano? She not only has a huge following on social media, she has empathy and (is) also very much aware about social issues and is not afraid to speak up,” a Twitter user volunteered.

Last year, Jimenez dared TikTok influencers to partner with the election body and craft an effective voter registration campaign to urge the youth to register.

Filipinos who are 18 years and above can register to vote. Those who will be turning of legal age on or before May 9, 2022 can likewise sign up.

Registration forms can be downloaded on Comelec's website. Applicants should bring 1 valid ID, wear face mask and face shield, and bring their own ballpen.

Registration forms can be downloaded on Comelec’s website while guidelines are available on the social media pages of We the Youth Vote, an independent initiative urging young individuals to exercise their right to suffrage.

As of January 14, Guanzon said the poll body is lagging behind its 4 million target, citing that there are only 1,117,528 voter applicants.

She then encouraged the public to register to vote.