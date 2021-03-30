‘No cash, no problem’: Popular convenience store now has ATM hubs

A popular convenience store recently announced that it now has cash-recycling automated teller machines (ATMs) in its stores amid the continued limited public movement due to the threats of COVID-19.

7-Eleven‘s modern cash-recycling ATM hubs were launched early this month in in alliance with Pito AxM Platform Inc. (PAPI).

PAPI is a Philippine subsidiary of Seven Bank, Ltd. of Japan. The convenience store said it is one of the most trusted banks in Japan with over 25,000 ATMs in their country.

Through this initiative, clients can withdraw cash while also shop in their stores.

In the future, the convenience store said their clients can also do deposit via these machines.

The convenience store said Banco de Oro Unibank is the only available bank that is supported without transaction fees.

“We also support BANCNET transactions subject to prevailing fees charged by their issuing banks,” it added.

“Plus it also adapts the user interface depending on the customers’ bank making it easier and familiar to use,” the convenience store added.

As of March 3, there are over 100 ATM hubs in select branches in Cavite, cities of Makati, Pasig, San Juan, Makati and Mandaluyong and Taguig.

The national government last Monday re-imposed the stricter enhanced community quarantine over the Greater Manila (National Capital Region, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal.)

It was also imposed during the same period as the observance of Holy Week in the country.

In view of this, banks and money transfer services are only allowed to operate at limited capacity or with skeleton workforce.

The convenience store then promoted anew its ATM hub on Tuesday.

“No ATM hub near you? Find the nearest 7-Eleven* instead! You may withdraw cash using our cash-recycling ATMs for a safer and closer banking experience during ECQ.” The post read.

On the same day, the convenience store also shared graphics featuring its deals for the Holy Week.

These items include juices, water, snacks, milk and chocolates.

“Walang Holy Week plans? Enjoy pa rin ang break dahil may big savings with 7-Eleven Supply Run Savers! Get these special items and discounts na pang movie marathon, family time, or alone time ngayong Holy Week break. Get your favorite deals today at 7-Eleven! Stay safe everyone!” the post read.