‘Just for fun’: MRT-3 social media account rides ‘trade offer’ meme trend

The social media account of the Department of Transportation’s Metro Rail Transit-3 joined the “trade offer” memes that have been recently circulating on the internet.

DOTr-MRT-3 on Friday shared their own version of the meme which jokingly highlights train drivers and how some of them sound on the speakers when announcing the name of the next station.

“Train drivers kapag nagsasabi ng susunod na istasyon,” its account said on Facebook.

“Relate ka ba, ka-riles? Just for fun. TGIF (Thank God It’s Friday)!” it added with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

The meme amused some MRT commuters in the comments section.

“Relate much!” shared a Facebook user with a series of laughing-with-tears emojis.

“Napaisip tuloy ako: NAKA INOM BA ‘TO BAGO ISALANG? O SADYANG LASING LANG SIYA,” quipped another online user.

“Oo, lalo na ‘yung babae sa EDSA TAFT, ‘yung tipong pasakay ka pa lang parang Chines accent siya. Malalaman mo na lang na Pinoy kapag Tinagalog na hehe,” a different Filipino commented.

Know Your Meme website explained that the “trade offer” meme or the “trade request” meme “refers to a series of memes in which various barter trades are being proposed, with the memes using the 2020 NBA Draft jingle and parodying a generic trade request message in video games.”

“The format gained popularity on TikTok in March 2021, with a video by TikToker bradeazy later becoming a source material for memes in which an extremely unequal exchange is proposed,” it added.