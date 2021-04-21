Filipino fans express excitement over BTS meal through hilarious memes

Filipino fans of Korean group BTS shared various hilarious memes online following their collaboration with global fast food chain McDonald’s.

McDonald’s made the announcement on social media on April 19 with a creative graphic of its iconic French fries in the shape of BTS’ logo.

“Coming this May: The BTS Meal,” read the post.

Coming this May: The BTS Meal pic.twitter.com/iarw2gYMsx — McDonald’s⁷ (@McDonalds) April 19, 2021

The fast food chain also shared a list of release dates which looked like tour dates with participating countries in the world.

Based on this schedule, Filipinos can enjoy the septet’s favorite order on June 18, 2021 at participating branches nationwide.

The BTS Meal comprises the following food items:

A 10-piece chicken McNuggets

Medium world famous fries

Medium Coca-Cola

Sweet chili and cajun dipping sauces inspired by popular recipes from the fast food chain’s South Korea franchise

McDonald’s also changed its profile with the purple heart, a symbol used by BTS to connect with their fans collectively called ARMYs.

A superscript seven was also affixed to its name in reference to the BTS’ critically acclaimed album Map of the Soul: 7 which was released last year.

Ahead of the release of the anticipated K-pop-themed meal, keywords “MCDONALDS,” “BTS Meal” and “Philippines” trended on Twitter Philippines on Monday.

Filipino ARMYs had a field day on social media as they shared funny memes about the collaboration.

Facebook page Bangtan PH shared a photo of man ordering a meal at a McDonald’s restaurant.

It was captioned with: “Does the BTS MEAL comes with a BTS photocard?”

Photo cards are one of the “most popular piece of merchandise among the KPop fans and probably the most common item we can find as a part of a collections released by the artists,” according to KPop merchandise guide.

Some Facebook users also shared edited photos of signature McDonald’s food items where they featured photos of BTS members or were in an odd purple color.

Some Filipino ARMYs on Twitter, meanwhile, referenced homegrown fast-food chain Jollibee in their witty remarks.

One Twitter user even attached a photo of the Jollibee mascot holding an ARMY bomb, BTS’ official light stick.

WAIT JOLLIBEE IS AN ARMY SO, ARE WE GOING TO SEE JOLLIBEE AT MCDONALDS BUYING A BTS MEAL?!?😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/HRQ6aE9LlE — ◡̈ n a m u t a ً⁷ (might move acc) (@_knjcore_) April 19, 2021

Jollibee was spotted at McDonalds after the announcement of BTS Collab.. pic.twitter.com/fumwCbJdD9 — Hobi💓Joonie🐨🐿️ (@clarissey94z) April 19, 2021



One fan account got creative and shared edited advertisements of other brands in the country.

“MCDO X BTS: Bonakid, Mang Inasal and Jollibee left the universe,” the user wrote.

MCDO X BTS* BONAKID MANG INASAL AND JOLLIBEE LEFT THE UNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/VoxSG1EZKi — tinapay⁷✜ | jay day!! 🦅 (@hartchujinie) April 19, 2021

In a statement, Oliver Rabatan, McDonald’s Philippines Marketing & Channels Head, expressed his excitement over this collaboration coming to the Philippines.

“No matter who you are, everyone has a go-to order at McDonald’s – even international superstars like BTS,” Rabatan said.

“This band is truly a global phenomenon with a fanbase that knows no borders, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring the BTS Meal to our customers in the Philippines starting June,” he added.

BIGHIT Music, the group’s music label, likewise noted that the band had great memories every time they dine in at a McDonald’s restaurant.

“The band has great memories with McDonald’s. We’re excited about this collaboration and can’t wait to share the BTS Meal with the world,” the agency said.