Jollibee to make summer season sweeter with leveled-up buko pandan

Filipinos can stay cool as the warm and dry season approaches with a fast food chain’s new dessert offering.

Jollibee unveiled a well-loved Pinoy dessert treat which is a modern and levelled-up take on the classic frozen delight.

Called the Buko Pandan Sundae, it consists of the fast food chain’s signature creamy vanilla soft serve generously topped with chewy buko pandan jelly, buko strips and a drizzle of flavorful pandan syrup.

The dessert treat is being offered until May 31, in time for the “summer season” which the state weather bureau said will commence this month.

A PAGASA official also said that the actual air temperature currently being experienced this year is warmer than the previous year.

“If we compare this January, February, and March, it is slightly warmer than last year,” PAGASA-Climatology and Agrometeorology Division Officer-in-Charge Ana Liza Solis said before.

“As early as February, nakapagtala tayo ng more than 36°C or 37°C as early as now, so it could be warmer than usual, but hindi naman natin masasabing buong taon. Ito pong warm and dry season, months ang sinasabi natin, ay maaaring mainit na tag-init,” she added.

Meanwhile, a Jollibee official said that summer “is a time to enjoy and create memories.”

“It’s always been Jollibee’s mission to serve joy and be part of the Pinoys’ celebrations,” Bea Tempongko, senior marketing manager at Jollibee, said.

“And this is why we’ve taken everyone’s Filipino dessert favorites and turned them into extra special offerings,” she added.

Buko Pandan is a popular Filipino dessert made of coconut, sweetened cream, tapioca pearls and jelly cubes with pandan flavoring. It may also be served with vanilla ice cream.

Apart from the Buko Pandan Sundae, Jollibee is also offering its limited Ube Cheese Pie which is made with the fast food chain’s signature crispy crust filled with ube halaya and creamy cheese filling.

It is also available until May 31.