PSA: OVP calls for additional manpower for telemedicine initiative

The office of Vice President Leni Robredo is looking for more volunteer doctors and non-medical assistance as it boosts its telemedicine operations.

Robredo made the call as the “Bayanihan E-Konsulta” enters its 19th day of operation on Monday, the same day that the country has breached the total count of one million COVID-19 cases.

READ: Philippines records more than one million COVID-19 cases

While the OVP’s program has previously onboarded 642 volunteer doctors and 1,974 non-medical volunteers, the vice president said they still need an additional round of volunteers so that it could serve its patients more sufficiently.

“We need more volunteer doctors— GPs (general practitioners), and Consultants. We need ALL SPECIALIZATIONS but need more psychiatrists, surgeons, neurologists, allergologists, gastroenterologists, endocrinologists, cardiologists. We also need psychologists,” Robredo announced on Facebook.

“Since all consultations are through telephone, you can be anywhere in the country. Our call bridging agents will facilitate the calls between you and the patients through three-way calls. There is no minimum number of hours that you can volunteer in a week. We know how busy all of you are so we will adjust to your convenience and availability,” she added.

Robredo said that their office also needs non-medical volunteers who will assist in any of the following: Chat support, triaging and tagging, monitoring of COVID-19 patients by telephone, call bridging agents and tech support.

“We hope you can join us in responding to more of our kababayans,” she wrote.

Links to the volunteer sign-ups are included in her post.

The “Bayanihan E-Konsulta” is the OVP’s teleconsultation service which also provides information on COVID-19 response, including protocols in testing and quarantine.

It also sends COVID-19 care kits containing thermometer, a pulse oximeter, medicines and a disinfectant to patients self-isolating at home.

The kit additionally contains monitoring sheets and other instructions recommended by doctors for home care.

The Department of Health on Monday said that it is developing a “home care package” for mild patients which will include vitamins, paracetamol, face masks and shields, alcohol, disinfection supplies and monitoring tools such as a thermometer.

It will also include important contact numbers of local government units, as well as instructions on when to seek the help from a hospital.

The initiative was developed by the health agency more than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic.