Tricycle drivers, Pasig City vendors shift to cashless transactions to prevent COVID-19 spread

Local transport groups and market vendors found a contactless way to receive payments from their passengers and customers.

Two tricycle associations in Antipolo, Rizal and vendors of Pasig City Mega Market started using GCash QR to make their transactions as a safer alternative to the common exchange of cash through hands.

Many small-to-medium businesses in the Philippines have started to go cashless with their payment methods as part of their preventive measures against the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19.

This time, some local operators of public transport are slowly adopting cashless transactions within their service areas.

Restituto Bayote, president of the over 500-member Antipolo Market Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association, said that he has been encouraging members to use the cashless feature to receive payments from their passengers.

Bayote added they have been working closely with GCash to orient their drivers, especially the elderly, on how the application works.

The other tricycle group that is shifting to this contactless solution is the Antipolo Sumulong College Lores Plaza Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association.

One of the drivers named Zalde Guiruela shared that he is more comfortable in using the digital payment given the current health crisis.

“Mas magandang paggamit ng GCash kasi kailangan nating umiwas sa pagkahawaan ngayong pandemya. Kaya mas komportable gumamit ng GCash para makaiwas tayo sa kumakalat na virus,” he said.

Similarly, in Pasig, City Councilor Rhichie Gerard Brown noted that aside from COVID-19 prevention contactless transactions also prevent counterfeit bills from going around.

“It’s also a secure way to accept payment and to avoid circulation of counterfeit bills. It’s about time our vendors and trike drivers adapt to this new business model, they need to enjoy the benefits of e-wallets and contactless payment,” Brown said.

One of the vendors of the Pasig City Mega Market named Ronnie Fabian said that the contactless feature also helped him reach more customers outside the public market.

“Nakakatulong siya, lalo na for transactions outside of the public market. ‘Pag may mga tumatawag sa‘kin para magpadeliver, usually hindi kami tumatanggap ng COD,” Fabian said, adding that customers would just transfer their payments.

Martha Sazon, president and CEO of GCash, is hopeful that more micro and small businesses will be able to enjoy the safety and benefits of using digital finance platforms in their operations.

“Many of them are front-liners too. We should also focus on helping them by providing them with tools so they can continue growing their businesses and serving their customers during the pandemic,” Sazon said.

Moreover, she also envisioned the cashless feature to help MSMEs and local drivers in their digital financial needs.

“GCash is committed towards working with every sector in the society in order to tailor digital financial solutions relevant to the situation they may be in. With our expanding effort to bring GCash QR to MSMEs, we bring financial services closer to those who have no traditional access to these products. Truly this is a manifestation of our vision of for finance for all,” she said.