Throwback: After winning Miss Universe Mexico in 2020, Andrea Meza requested for terno

Did you know that the newly crowned Miss Universe Andrea Meza is fond of Filipino terno?

When she was crowned to represent Mexico to the Miss Universe pageant, Andrea in December shared that she requested to create a dress inspired by traditional Filipino dress terno.

“When preparing my wardrobe for @mexicanauniversalof I asked @roud.rousmx to create a dress for me inspired in The terno, a traditional Filipino dress 😍,” she said in Instagram post.

“The first time I saw a beauty queen wearing it I thought those oversized sleeves looked very classy and elegant, and fell in love with them 🙌🏼,” she added.

Andrea said she wore the Filipino terno for her send media tour in Mexico City.

She then donned a green-terno with white floral butterfly sleeves.

This was also reposted by Facebook page Crown Factor in December and was reshared by another Facebook page on Tuesday.

In 2017, the origins of the traditional Filipino dress became the talked of the town after then Philippine bet to the 65th Miss Universe Maxine Medina mistakenly attributed it to former first lady and former Ilocos Norte Rep. Imelda Marcos.

In a video clip during the preliminary show, Maxine wrongly cited Marcos as the originator of terno.

The Miss Universe then was hosted by the Philippines and the candidates held a fashion show of terno in Vigan, Ilocos Sur.

“The terno was actually invented by our former first lady, Imelda Marcos. She invented these butterfly sleeves and they use this as covering their face. It is called terno because it’s all one piece Maxine said in the documentary video.

Maxine’s remark caused online uproar from netizens who corrected her claim.

In its website, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts said National Artist for Fashion Design Ramon Valera, gave the country its “visual icon to the world via the terno.”

Valera constructed the terno’s butterfly sleeves, which became terno’s defining feature.

However, Spanish “terno” which translates to “match” in English was not invented by a single designer, according to Southeast Asian Studies Northern Illinois University.

“It was the handiwork of not just one couturier but a coming together of the innovations of many. The Filipino terno alludes to the matching of blouse and skirt, joined at the waist to form a one-piece creation, with both bodice and skirt made of the same material,” the university’s description of the costume read.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Mexican beauty Andrea, who is also a software engineer, bested more than 70 beauties from different countries and territories and was crowned the 69th Miss Universe.

Like Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Andrea previously joined Miss World where she placed 1st runner-up.

She is Mexico’s third Miss Universe winner.

Andrea said she is now ready for her Miss Universe journey.

