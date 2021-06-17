StopCyberbullyingDay: How users can have a safer online experience

In honor of the “Stop Cyberbullying Day” on Thursday, microblogging platform Twitter shared some tips on how users can feel safe and in control while they participate in online conversations.

Twitter Philippines acknowledged that the platform is a host to countless communities where people can meet like-minded individuals who share their own interests and hobbies, from air fryer recipes to local art.

“While participating in these conversations, it is important that you feel safe and in control,” it said on a release.

The platform said that there are four ways on how Twitter users can prevent online harassment.

For one, users have the ability to limit who can reply to their posts. They can modify the feature so that only people they follow or only people they mention can respond to their tweets.

This new conversation experience is here for everyone! When composing a Tweet, tap “🌎 Everyone can reply” to change who can reply. We’re just getting started with features to help you feel safer Tweeting and have more meaningful conversations. Details: https://t.co/gWspbKs5SG pic.twitter.com/K0VLQ09ikP — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) August 11, 2020

Users also have the option to filter their messages so that only those they follow can slide into their DMs (direct messages).

✉️ Check your messages Filter out unwanted DMs and limit messages from people you don’t follow –– all from clicking “Direct Messages”. pic.twitter.com/SgPEoAWbN0 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 14, 2020

Users also have the power to block and report accounts that they feel are bothering them on the platform. This option completely removes online attackers from one’s timeline.

“You won’t be able to see any of their interactions on Twitter, effectively allowing you to ignore them,” the platform said.

Choose who views your Tweets. Block an account so they can’t see your Tweets or DM you. pic.twitter.com/TnMxHKil3b — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 11, 2020

We use technology to detect Tweets that may break our rules. More than 1 in 2 Tweets we take action on for abuse are now proactively surfaced using technology, rather than relying on reports to Twitter. But if you see something before we do, please report it. pic.twitter.com/bGuCeGS5tb — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 9, 2020

In addition, conversation starters have the ability to mute certain words or phrases they feel could trigger certain emotions or experiences.

To support #SaferInternetDay, here are a few ways to control your own experience on Twitter. For words or topics you don’t want to see, go to Settings and mute them. pic.twitter.com/xFuze36JA7 — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 11, 2020

The “Stop Cyberbullying Day” is commemorated every third Friday of June to encourage and empower people around the world to show their commitment towards an inclusive and diverse internet space.

It is founded in 2012 and coordinated each year by The Cybersmile Foundation in which internet users, academics, educators, media outlets, non-profits, governments and public figures demonstrate or renew their commitment to a kinder and more inclusive internet.

Last year, UNESCO reported that cyberbullying was on the rise and attributed it to the COVID-19 pandemic wherein students and young people are “living, learning and socializing online.”

The situation has led to an “unprecedented increase in screen time and the merging of online and offline worlds,” heightening youngsters’ vulnerability to bullying and cyberbullying, the United Nations agency said.