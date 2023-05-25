‘Thrilled’: Bohol becomes Philippines first UNESCO’s Global Geopark

It’s official! The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has declared Bohol islands as the first Global Geopark of the Philippines.

This was after the island was named one of the new 18 Global Geoparks. They were endorsed by UNESCO’s Executive Board.

Only the Philippines and New Zealand are new to entering the roster.

Meanwhile, the new global geopark took to Twitter to share the news.

“We are thrilled to share with you [that] it’s official! Bohol Island has become the very first Global Geopark of the Philippines,” Bohol Island Geopark said.