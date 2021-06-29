BrakeForAnimals: Billboards up for campaigns championing safety of stray animals

A local animal rescue group initiated campaigns to remind motorists to drive safely for stray animal welfare on the road.

PAWSsion Project partnered with Rep. Ronnie Ong (Ang Probinsyano party-list) and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority to set up billboards on major thoroughfares for the campaigns called “Brake for Animals” and “Be Kind to All Kinds.”

The phrase “brake for animals” is also being used in other parts of the world to help stop animal accidents on the road.

The latter, meanwhile, is used to raise awareness and stop animal cruelty.

In a post on June 21, the PAWSsion Project shared a video clip that showed a LED-powered billboard along a major thoroughfare in Manila that featured this cause.

The group also thanked Ong for helping them and giving them the opportunity to speak up on behalf of the animals.

“We are so so grateful for this opportunity to represent the animals and the rest of the animal welfare advocates in speaking up for the voiceless. It’s been a while since the animals had this chance to be heard in platforms like this and this is a feat we’d like to share with all our fellow advocates,” the post read.

They then reiterated that drivers and motorists should remain alert for their own welfare and those of stray animals who cross it.

“May this continuously remind drivers and motorists to drive safely, both for their welfare and that of the strays,” the organization said.

“May this inspire each and every one of us to practice kindness to the voiceless animals, may it be in your little ways of feeding them, changing your eating habits and lifestyle and most importantly by being responsible pet owners and rescuers ourselves. May this encourage more people to adopt and foster,” it added.

In separate posts on June 27, Ong shared an update and enumerated the highways where these billboards and posters could be found.

Quezon Avenue northbound and southbound

Muñoz southbound

Main Avenue northbound and southbound

Megamall southbound

Guadalupe northbound

Buendia northbound and southbound

In the other post, the lawmaker also thanked private companies Jag Jeans and City Advertising Corporation, and the MMDA for supporting this advocacy.

The lawmaker attached photos of these billboards in the post.

“All these giant reminders would not have been all over EDSA if not for your tremendous support. Let’s all please make this world better for all, until there is #NoPawLeftBehind,” the solon said.