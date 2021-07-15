In viral post, netizen reminds COVID-19 vaccinees to avoid wearing long sleeves

A Facebook user reminded the public to refrain from wearing long sleeves on the day of their COVID-19 vaccination as he was asked to pull down part of his clothing that was covering his upper arm.

Topher Balagtas last July 7 shared a picture of him after receiving a COVID-19 jab in Pasig City.

The post featured a caption that reads: “In life, there are no regrets, just lessons… Tulad ng ‘wag mag-long sleeves ‘pag mag-papabakuna hutaena pinaghubad ako.”

Balagtas’ post has earned 10,000 laughing reactions, 2,100 shares and 1,000 comments on the social networking platform.

His post made it in News 5’s Facebook page where he was quoted as saying: “A reminder lang for everyone to get whatever vaccine is available! Basta ‘wag na nila gayahin ang pagkakamali ko lol.”

“Lol” stands for “laugh out loud” on internet speak.

Balagtas was not the only one with such an experience.

The news outlet recalled how “Talentadong Pinoy” host Ryan Agoncillo had to pull down his sleeve before getting his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine with his wife, Judy Ann Santos, on Monday.

“Nagsimula ng seryoso, nag-ending sa pakabugan ng entry sa pagturok!” the celebrity mom wrote on Instagram.

“Isang mahalagang paalala… ‘wag po magsusuot ng polo na mahigpit ang manggas,” Judy Ann added with a rolling-on-the-floor laughing emoji.

Ryan also poked fun at his experience and quipped that it is his “most daring role ever.”

“TUROK part 2. Warning: ‘Wag mag-polong mahigpit para bakuna’y ‘di sumabit,” he said.

“May nanalo na!!!” Judy Ann commented on his post, which has earned more than 84,600 likes on the photo-sharing platform.