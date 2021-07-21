Miss World Philippines 2021 bets parade swimwear amid rainy weather

Despite the rainy weather, the candidates of Miss World Philippines 2021 were seen confidently showcasing two-piece swimwear during the Beach Beauty competition held in Okada Manila on Wednesday.

The delegates wore printed swimwear from clothing brand Bench and footwear from Shoespatos.

The Beach Beauty competition is part of the pageant’s “fast-track” events or preliminary competitions in which the winners automatically advance to the next stage of the contest.

A video of the candidates showing off their swimwear was shared by pageant-centered page Fab Philippines.

The top 10 delegates of the Beauty Beauty “fast-track” competition are the following:

Janelle Lewis

Michelle Arceo

Emmanuelle Vera

Sade Nicha

Asha Gutierrez

Dindi Pajares

Riana Pangindian

Tracy Perez

Kathleen Paton

Ganiel Krishnan

Apart from the Miss World Philippines title, all of the candidates will be vying for the following titles:

Miss Supranational Philippines

Miss Eco Philippines

Miss Eco Teen Philippines

Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas

Miss Multinational Philippines

Miss Tourism Philippines

The coronation will be held on July 25, Sunday.

Filipinos can watch it on KTX.ph, Upstream.ph, TFC IPTV, WeTV or at GMA-7 at 10:30 p.m.