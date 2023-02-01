ALV Pageant Circle ends franchise deal with Miss Supranational org

ALV Pageant Circle, the country’s franchise holder of international pageants, will no longer renew its Miss Supranational Philippines franchise this year.

ALV Pageant Circle president Arnold Vegafria announced this news on social media on Wednesday, February 1.

Vegafria said that this was a collective decision of the ALV Pageant Circle’s board members and partners.

“After much deliberation, the board members and partners of ALV Pageant Circle have decided not to renew our Miss Supranational franchise and forego our plans of staging the Miss Supranational Philippines pageant this year,” Vegafria said.

“We thank the Miss Supranational organization for the past two years of mutual accord and wish them all the best in all their future endeavors,” he added.

This announcement came months after ALV Pageant Circle announced that Miss Supranational Philippines was supposed to be a standalone pageant for the first time this year.

Since July 2020, the Philippines’ representative for the Polish-based Miss Supranational has been chosen among the minor titleholders or winners of the Miss World Philippines (MWP) competition.

Moreover, last December, the supposed-to-be standalone Supranational event was also announced in the lineup of international pageants that are set to launch this year.

These pageant titles are as follows:

Miss Supranational Philippines in March 2023

in March 2023 Miss Grand Philippines in June 2023

in June 2023 Miss World Philippines in October 2023

Miss Grand Philippines, which will send the country’s delegate to Miss Grand International, is the newest addition to the MWP family.

As of writing, there are no details yet about Miss Supra Philippines’ new handler.

Prior to the MWP family, its franchise has been handled by the Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. (BPCI) for eight years.

It should also be noted that the search for new beauty queens to be crowned as Miss Supra Philippines 2023 has just opened last January 21.

Requirements for interested applicants were uploaded on the event’s social media channels.

The reigning winner of Miss Supranational Philippines 2022 is Alison Black.

Alison finished among the top finalists in the talent show of Miss Supranational 2022 in Poland last June 2022.